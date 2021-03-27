Africa’s telecommunications and technology industry is leading accusations against COVID-19 by supporting the AU Covid-Tech & Vaccine Passport System – Africa CDC





African Telecom and Technology Industry Leads Accusations Against COVID-19 by Supporting AU Covid-Tech & Vaccine Passport System Africa CDC is very positive from the Council with Mobile and Technology Players on Africa CDC’s Reliable Travel Policy I’m getting feedback.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 26, 2021 – More than a year after the pandemic, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is at the heart of everything health does on the planet. Indicates that there is. The serious consequences of the virus and the measures needed to contain it exacerbate economic inequality and social unrest, deepening challenges in the continent’s already under pressure health system.

Blockades are very effective in the short term, but they cannot be a sustainable solution in the long term, given that more than 80% of employment is estimated to be informal.[1], And 85% of the population live on less than US $ 5.50 per day[2]..

Africa for COVID-19: The Life, Economy and Livelihood Savings campaign is part of the African Union Commission’s response to the challenge of fighting and containing disease, while at the same time protecting Africa’s economy and livelihoods. Launched in August 2020 and promoted by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the campaign promotes a society-wide approach to combat COVID-19 on the African continent, with citizens’ knowledge and expertise. , Aims to combine abilities. Private sector, continental and global partners, especially in the areas of innovation and technology.

A key element of the campaign is a reliable travel platform. It automates cross-border verification of health certificates (whether for testing or vaccines). Launched on October 2, 2020, the platform is a great example of two goals: life and livelihood. Preventing the use of fake certificates helps control the spread of the disease. By facilitating cross-border travel, it helps restore the main pillars of travel, tourism and trade in the African economy.

The Trusted Travel Platform is also a great example of the potential for strategic collaboration between the African CDC and private sector technology partners. It was developed in collaboration with the Panavios Consortium convened by Afro Champions and Econet, and uses an algorithm co-sponsored by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Koldchain to screen international laboratories and carriers into this scheme. The ability to mount is dramatically improved.

In fact, thanks to the joint efforts of these pan-African stakeholders, 2 million Africans have already benefited from Trusted Travel. Lab registries in 35 African countries have been digitized. Currently, 10 airlines are integrated. More interestingly, laboratories and travel agencies in 17 countries in Europe and North America have registered through the Global Haven window to access the Trusted Travel network.

On March 26, 2021, the Africa CDC convened key leaders to further explore how technology and innovation could shape the new post-COVID-19 public health order in Africa. 60 leading African technology and telecom executives and experts partner with key partners in the public, private, civil society and academia to expand promising pan-African innovation platforms like Trusted Travel. We sought further partnerships and collaborations throughout the landscape. They also use digital technology to increase the fairness and accountability of vaccines in Africa, and certain interventions such as calming hesitation provide a general blueprint for the transformation of the healthcare sector. We also discussed what we could do.

Dr. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa CDC, said: COVID-19 was an unprecedented proportion of undeniable tragedy, but accelerated partnerships for innovation and instilled unthinkable boldness just a year ago. Create conditions to break silos and maximize Africa’s potential as a world leader in innovation.

Some key outcomes of the conference are the commitment of leading companies such as Vodacom, Safaricom and Helium Health to work with the Africa CDC to design a common integration point for building a pan-African e-health network. was. The Tony Blair Institute has pledged to work on the mapping of Africa’s innovation system, and the Commons project has urged the African Union to become a major participant in the global effort to define the next generation of healthcare technology. It was.

In addition, discussions confirm that the developed solutions are suitable for African situations, and that African societies and communities have been blamed for global inequality in the existing global health order. An important theme was emphasized on being able to empower. Take into account the implications for human rights, technocrat accountability, and co-ownership.

The Africa CDC will continue to follow up with its partners on individual initiatives and general topics. The tremendous potential of technology to enable Africa’s new public health order will be an important topic in the future. For more information on trusted travel, please visit www.africacdc.org/trusted-travel.

