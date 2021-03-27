Vietnamese man, 60, attacked uptown: Report





Chicago, Illinois Last weekend, a 60-year-old Vietnamese man was beaten uptown, Block Club Chicago reported.

The victim’s daughter told local media that she had spoken to her father’s attack after struggling to report the case to police who wanted to investigate the case as a hate crime. The process of reporting such attacks can be full of language and other barriers to anti-Asian hate crime victims.

The attack took place in uptown Asia in the Argyle district, a historic district with restaurants, bakeries, grocery stores, and a cultural center for Chinese and Southeast Asians north of Chicago.

According to the block club, the man left home around 11:00 pm on March 20 to go for a walk. At a Broadway intersection near Ainsley Street, a man approached him from behind and hit him in the head. He turned around and saw a man staring at him with a baseball bat, his daughter said.

The victims returned home safely, but his family is worried that this is just the beginning of more hate crimes against Asian Americans in their community. Last year, racist attacks and comments surged in the United States as misinformation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic spread.

An Asian man in Chicago was attacked the same week, and Georgian shooters killed eight, six of whom were Asian women.

The Asian community around Chicago has been vigilant since filming, but expanded education on the history of racism in Asian-American and Pacific Islands communities, in memory of victims of such crimes, We have also worked to provide bystander training to learn preventative measures. Those.

The Chicago Police Department told Block Club Chicago in a statement that it was working with leaders of Asian-American and Pacific Islands communities to protect it from possible attacks.

More than 300 people gathered at Horner Park in Chicago’s Irving Park district on Friday night, killing six Asian-American women who were killed in Atlanta last week, according to a statement from the National Asia-Pacific Women’s Forum. I mourn.

The group’s secretary-general, Sung Yeon Choimorrow, took precautions, citing reports that the majority of anti-Asian violence was reported by women.

“Not admitting these intersecting oppressions continues to face lost people and their loved ones, and racialized misogyny exacerbated by the escalation of anti-Asian hatred during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a disadvantage for millions of Asian women. “

According to the Block Club, groups promoting Asian-American justice and groups such as the Uptown China Mutual Aid Association are also training bystanders to prevent attacks and social awareness campaigns.

