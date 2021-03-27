



Technology partners can help midsize businesses accelerate their digital transformation

Don’t waste the crisis. Many organizations have a rare opportunity to accelerate their digital transformation plans to survive unprecedented and unpredictable times by adopting scalable and flexible tools and processes, rather than making the pandemic a global catastrophe. I’m thinking.

In 2020, 39% of respondents to the digital transformation survey saw organizations as digital adapters, and from 23% so identified in 2018, they made a significant leap in digital plans, investments and innovation. It was.

With the final resolution of the crisis, the business is permanently changing and the organization is embracing it. In the survey, 89% of respondents said they were proud of how their team or organization adapted their information technology (IT) or business / operations strategies to meet their rapidly changing needs. 79% said they were reinventing their business model as a result. ..

For medium-sized organizations, the key to such reinvention is the tools and solutions that they apply not only to overcome large-scale turmoil, but also to promote long-term growth after the new normal has simply become normal. May be in. By teaming up with experienced technology partners, you can continue to guide medium-sized organizations beyond today’s torrents and into a brighter future.

Forefront of change

In some organizations, customers are also patients. Medium-sized healthcare organizations are feeling the effects of a pandemic as they serve at the forefront of the crisis.

Even before the pandemic began, healthcare professionals at the Somerset National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust and Musgrove Park Hospital in the United Kingdom gained real-time data insights and advanced technology to improve patient care collaboration. I thought I needed.

After replacing the aging infrastructure with on-premises modular servers, employees improved performance, scalability, and footprint. With this technology already online when a pandemic occurs, more providers can provide and scale up patient care remotely to meet the growing demand for beds and telemedicine appointments. It came to be.

The system network of field hospitals, clinics, practitioners, and Covid-19 centers seamlessly shares information and patient records in real time, providing a glimpse of an hour-long bureaucratic process of determining bed availability. You can turn it into an answer. The server requires significantly less physical space. Allows data entry through mobile devices and cuts this management time in half. It also allows immediate IT patches and upgrades that were notified months ago about planned downtime.

Healthcare and healthcare changes continue after the pandemic, and Musgrove Park Hospital’s technology partners can help it continue to grow.

Flexibility supports creativity

For medium-sized organizations, most of which support employees and serve customers directly, pandemics have meant new needs and plans.

Located in downtown Miami, the Philip and Patricia Frost Science Museum features a vast aquarium and a 250-seat planetarium that leverages reliable and scalable computing power for a seamless experience of live exhibits and programs. It is provided to. When moving to a telecommuting model, the museum addressed new process challenges through reliable servers that provided flexibility and intelligent automation.

Frost Sciences IT professionals used remote access controllers to power the network of virtual servers to continuously monitor, manage, and update the museum’s virtual environment. This includes central processing unit (CPU), memory usage, server temperature, and more. With a centralized platform and real-time, you can quickly detect and repair problems when they occur.

Automated server management allows museum employees to shift their focus from tickets and business operations to innovative creative strategies such as Frost Science @ Home. Partner.

The ever-changing rule book

Medium-sized organizations see technological change as a continuous and reliable partnership, not before or after a transaction, to maximize the potential of digital transformation.

Headquartered in Minnesota, Nol-Tec is a global provider of bulk material handling equipment and systems. It operates in an ever-evolving business environment in response to ever-changing client regulations and requirements. To meet the needs of their clients, the poorly performing legacy IT infrastructure needed to be modernized with simpler and more agile technology.

The IT team implemented a strategic vision by investing in more powerful and agile servers, operating a private cloud in an offsite data center, and using modern device management and virtual desktops. These changes have improved the performance, adaptability, and scalability of Nol-Tecs, enhanced a secure remote work environment, and provided employees with a positive experience.

With new agility, adaptability to change, and exponentially fast performance, Nol-Tec can shift the focus of IT from day-to-day management to strategy. As the industry continues to evolve, Nol-Tec is in a position to provide unmatched value and unmatched service to many clients and business partners.

Partnership for the future

The digital transformation of an organization does not happen in an instant. Its commitment to work with technology that grows with you, your customers, and your business environment. And prospering beyond these interesting times depends on maintaining an ongoing partnership with powerful tools and stable and reliable technology sources of insight.

Find out more about how Dell Technologies with Intel can help you grow your medium-sized business today and in the future.

