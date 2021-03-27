Weekend Hot Topic, Part 1: Resident Evil 25 Years





25 years old (Photo: Capcom)

Readers celebrate the 25th anniversary of Resident Evil with nostalgic memories of the world’s most popular survival horror.

Believe it or not, Resident Evil celebrated his 25th birthday on Monday, so I wanted to know what he thought of the franchise and which one was his favorite entry. Why do you think the series lasted so long, and what do you hope for in the future?

Not surprisingly, I liked the remakes of Resident Evil 4 and the recent two, but everyone seemed very positive about the whole series, but I’m most happy that Capcom is doing a good job. And I’m looking forward to Village. Series management.

I have a lot of memories of Child’s Play cash register, but I will go with the first one! My brother and I got a PS1 for Christmas 1996. A few days later, while he was playing a soccer match, I was in town with my mother and got a biohazard on HMV (remember I bought the game from them ?!) .. Water had heard about it in a magazine, and when I persuaded my mother to buy it, I was only nine years old.

I played before my brother was there, but I remember the scene where the first zombie came into the cafeteria and was fascinated! This lasted another five minutes for the infamous dog to pass through the window scene, at which point the game was over. I was scared and immediately turned off the game and didn’t touch it again until my brother came home!

Since then, I’ve played them all. 4, 1 and 2 are recreating the big highlights. I really came back to the game during the blockade, so I recently completed 7 after stopping 2 hours ago. I love it, especially in the first half of the house (in my opinion it’s a bit off after this), and now I can’t wait for the village as I pre-ordered it following the maiden demo. Roll on May 7th!Lizard Pudrian

The Spanish Chainsaw Massacre Resident Evil 4 is my favorite, but I usually prefer the murder puzzle box from previous (and latest) installations. With a few reassessments of Resident Evil 4, new players noticed that the game was a bit out of date due to its clunky controls. I can understand it, but when people say I’m not afraid of it, I can’t. Because, for me, it’s another way, but it’s scary.

I refuse everyone to play the early sections of the village, if you have played it, you know it without your heart. The throbbing soundtrack and angry villagers yelling at you in alien language are really anxious. And what is that noise in the distance? Sounds like a chainsaw, but no, wasn’t it?

Do all serious gamers except movies have good and bad memories of Resident Evil?

The series is responsible for justifying the genre of survival horror and having more holes in the plot than some Swiss cheeses in its dialogue.

The PS1 original is pretty ridiculous these days due to its horrifying FMV and Daft script, but after that, Resident Evil 2 appeared and after everything was changed, the ball was dropped again in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. I did.

The games that sealed its reputation in modern times were Code: Veronica X and the amazing Resident Evil 4, but it’s suspicious to many others. Number 4 is still considered one of the best games, and its gameplay stands out. Up today. As a result, the sequel couldn’t bear its legacy and had to wait years for a truly valuable successor to its crown in the next-generation system 7 and Resident Evil 2.

I’ve played Resident Evil 4 with the original GameCube release and Wii version, but I’m waiting for Capcom to give Resident Evil 2 treatment that deserves a great deal in future systems. Isn’t it certainly difficult to do with a game engine that has already been created?

Also, I don’t mind a little cheese in the game, but the worst memories are reserved for the abomination of those movies. All movies are inferior to all Resident Evil games and I erase them from existence. It’s as if they saw the intro of the original game and aimed for that low for seven movies!

Writer and director Paul Anderson seems to want to be a modern and respected Uwe Boll. The whole story of Alice is not only ridiculous, but also boring. That said, are there any video game movies that justice the original?

So who keeps Capcom? ZiPPi

Happy Accident I love Resident Evil. Sure, there were some bad games, but for such an old series, it’s actually working very well, and I don’t think only Resident Evil 6 can be fully redeemed. (Resident Evil 5 isn’t great, but there are some good scenes and fun in co-op.) I also enjoyed apocalypse games in co-op and light gun games are, to be honest, most of the series.

I wasn’t happy with the first person perspective of Resident Evil 7, but in the end it was a beneficial pace change and the game itself was still very clearly biohazard (and the DLC was all surprisingly good). is). The village already seems to be in a good place as a giant vampire lady hums it and the maiden demo is properly scared.

Resident Evil is the only way Japanese developers used to have a lot of trouble getting translations and decent English-speaking actors. If it’s new today, it’s just dark and very serious, but perhaps even the least-cheap Resident Evil 3 remake of the game to date isn’t that serious yet. That’s not very good either, so when it comes to Resident Evil 4 remakes, I hope they learned their lessons with it.Colt

Bad Start The Resident Evil series passed me in the 90’s. My first experience with this series was Operation Raccoon City on the Xbox 360 (although not much is said about it). I also played Resident Evil 5 a bit, so I thought this series was a shooter. How wrong I was when I finally played a remake of Resident Evil 2 last year. What a game!

All zombies are a threat to the series, you carry Mr. X and welcome to survival horror with the last green herb! The remake of Resident Evil 3 was pretty decent, but in reality some of the games were seriously good, but the other bits seemed to be a bit rushed. Resident Evil Village looks great so far and is the only reason to want a new console this year. I haven’t sold it completely in first person yet. In my opinion, the first-person seven were sometimes bordered by being too strong. Moreover, such moving hands look strange.

I would like to pay tribute to those who are playing the game in VR, but I think they need treatment now. I’m really looking forward to talking about the Resident Evil 4 remake as well (keep this in a third party!) Tank Control really keeps me away from the original, which is too frustrating to adapt I will. That’s a shame, I really want to finish it, but I just smoke it! Code: Veronica also needs to be reworked (I thought Resident Evil 4 sucked control, but Code: Veronica wanted me to break the TV). Starship JB

I think Capcom, the King of Cheese, has done a great job of maintaining Resident Evil’s relevance for 25 years (I can’t believe it’s that long!). I remember entering the series with Resident Evil 2, and I’ve loved it ever since. And one of the things I definitely feel from playing the original game when it first appeared is that cheese is absolutely essential to Resident Evil.

Although it may not have been intended, one of the main reasons why Resident Evil 3 remakes are disappointing because they are part of the series is that all cheeses are completely removed. I think the remake of Resident Evil 1 is still my favorite. Wesker in that game is just hilarious and I want Capcom to understand that cashiers aren’t that stupid, stupid and completely scary serious game, and that’s great about it.Kimble

Details: Game

Resident Evil Resident Evil My first memory of Resident Evil was actually through a copy of my best friend at Sega Saturn.

This game was released in October 1997. Shortly after I was absorbed in the summer of watching Scream in the cinema and via VHS (at that time!). We were 17 and 18 years old, respectively, but both in college, our love for horror is legendary and continues today.

So, coming in the half of October, Halloween was approaching, and a friend of mine invited me one afternoon before he shifted to work at the local co-op. His mom always closed the blinds, so the downstairs lounge where my companion played his game on the big TV felt creepy and dark anyway. This was perfect for this type of game.

And what kind of game it was, the cover of Saturn’s copy doesn’t do the justice of this game to what’s waiting for you. I sat and watched at first and was amazed at how groundbreaking the game was. I’ve never seen anything like this before. A friend of mine, of course, was munching on the zombies after he died and let me go a little. At first, I ran around without worrying about the world and ran out of valuable ammunition that I soon realized I needed. I think it was Jill Valentine. She was my go-to gal because she moved so fast compared to other characters Chris. Then came the famous moment that both will never forget!

The game was full of danger every turn, and the tension went up one or two steps. When I casually stepped into the outer stairs of the west wing and found seven crows chilling, caring about me, I hung it down on a laughing belly business. I thought it was harmless!

I took out the gun, stood nearby, swirled around Jill, and began firing hard at them. But I knew very little about crows infected with these aggressive and dangerous viruses like Alfred Hitchcock’s movie “Birds”, and I had no chance! My companion was laughing at his head as the ammunition ran out and I was engulfed and died.

It dates back to the good old days of the late 90’s and still remembers this moment.

Since then, I’ve played all the games and apocalypse titles in the main series. Its charm is so long lasting and will last forever, and every time I see an unusually large crow, I always have a laugh at myself!

Happy 25 Years Resident Evil xoxoDW

