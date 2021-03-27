How to use Google Search to solve complex math problems and practice STEM concepts like your boss





Since the beginning of the pandemic, Google’s efforts to provide improved education and distance learning technology to students, parents and teachers have been very impressive. The company has actually taken a step forward, such as improving Google Meet and launching Google Workspace for Education, to provide services with large gaps. Some say that the current situation has accelerated the adoption of the digital environment for at least two years.

Just this week, Google provided some tips on how students can use search to solve complex math problems and practice STEM concepts. Let’s take a quick look, as search engines can explore some great tricks that will benefit students on their way to higher education. For example, explore over 2,000 STEM concepts and quickly access educational resources. You can find an overview of the concept, useful examples, videos, and more by searching for things like chemical bonds. This amazing sidebar also provides additional tools that you can use to get the most out of your search session.

On the left sidebar[練習問題]Clicking on a section will give you a hands-on, completely free practice test that will be graded when you answer the question. The image below is from a mobile phone, but I would like to encourage students to use it for the comfort of their Chromebook as well, in preparation for testing and more. This interactive feature tests your high school math, chemistry, physics and other knowledge directly from your web browser. If you want to try it, enter the chemical bond exercises and so on. If you’re curious about how Google decides which practice questions to ask, BBC Bitesize, Byjus, Careers360, Chegg, CK12, Education Quizzes, GradeUp, Great Minds, Kahoot! , OpenStax, Toppr, Vedantu and other sources. .. Most of these are reputable sources and are like Kahoot! It tends to consist of user-created content, so if you need to be careful, you should scrutinize the uploader for that particular quiz.

If you do all this on your mobile phone, take advantage of Google’s insanely cool AR technology to place over 200 chemistry, biology, physics, and anatomy concepts in a living room with realistic lighting and shadows. You can also. It utilizes Google’s AR core. You can also study the anatomy by placing the human skeleton in front of you. It’s wild!

If your students or parents are suffering from a particular math problem, you can enter the equation into Google Search to get an answer in a matter of seconds, or take a picture with Google Lens. Boy, I wish this came back when I was in school. I’m actually quite jealous of kids these days! Don’t worry, Google isn’t going to give you an answer and call it a day, but instead you solve the problem so you can be sure you’re learning the concept behind the problem itself I gave step-by-step instructions on how to do it. Hey, who cares if you get the answer in advance, as long as you’re learning how to think critically? Personally, this is all. These step-by-step instructions are provided by companies such as Symbolab, Mathway (Chegg Service), and Tiger Algebra and are available in over 70 languages.

In the coming weeks, Google will provide detailed explanations and targeted resources for complex and tricky STEM questions, such as 0.50 moles of NaCl dissolved in 2.5 liters of water. For example, what is the molar concentration? Next level. Im really blown away at the level of dedication was shown to teachers, students and parents at this time of need. I know they recently gave them junk about lazy people with respect to Stadia and other services, but they went up and far beyond on very important issues such as social education and equipment. And I think you are. Pandemic.

