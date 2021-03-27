Semiconductor scandal on the background of Xis’s pursuit of core technology





Preface

China’s leadership demonstrates each country’s commitment to pursuing self-sufficiency in core technologies, including integrated circuits. At the 5th plenary session last fall, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) strengthened its belief that innovation is the central driver of China’s continued development and the pursuit of high-tech transformation in the manufacturing industry. .. The impetus for this structural transformation of the economy was first established in the 2006 Medium- to Long-Term Science and Technology Plan and highlighted in the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020). The 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) (2021-2025), announced at the second annual legislative meeting on March 5, first described technological innovation as a national security issue as well as economic development. .. This represents a growing awareness that technology is a competitive battlefield with the West, following US actions against Chinese companies such as ZTE, Huawei and Bytedance, which began in 2018 and escalated last year.

During the presentation of the annual government work report to the National People’s Congress, Prime Minister Li Keqiang () targeted integrated circuits as one of the seven technological areas that require major advances in core technology (Gov.cn). , March 5th). Also, while the 14th FYP did not include a clear benchmark for annual GDP growth, Li grew China’s research and development (R & D) spending at 7% annually during the 14th FYP. Promising to let, central-level basic research spending is 10.6% (China Money Network, March 9).[1] China’s previous three FYPs, the 11th, 12th, and 13th FYPs, targeted R & D expenditures of 2%, 2.2%, and 2.5% of GDP, respectively, but consistently achieve these targets. I couldn’t.[2]

After two sessions, CCP’s top theoretical journal, Qiushi (), announced an unpublished 2018 national reform aimed at achieving indigenous peoples’ innovation capabilities by the Chinese President and CCP General Secretary Xi Jinping (). I announced a speech. High Ground Center for Science and Innovation (, nuli chengwei shijie zhuyao kexue zhongxin he chuangxin gaodi). The speech showed that the 14th FYP Priority of Indigenous Innovation (zizhu chuangxin) is in line with previous Xi-led strategies to promote technology development, but a solution in China’s science and technology. He also frankly stated that there was a serious problem that urgently needed. sector. In particular, Xi emphasized the permanent shortcomings of basic research: “We lack major unique achievements. Low-level basic technology and basic industrial capacity are weak, major technology and core technology are others. The situation of being dominated by people has not changed radically. Xi also emphasized the ongoing flaws in human resource development, and China’s S & T administrative structure sets out the requirements for building the world’s S & T superpowers. It has not yet been fully met (DigiChina, March 18, Qiushi, March 15). Xis’s comments continue to plague China’s efforts to become an advanced industrial economy. This is encapsulated by the problems facing the development of China’s unique semiconductor industry.

Chinese semiconductors after made in China 2025

Integrated circuits (ICs), often referred to interchangeably as semiconductors, power supercomputers that control global financial markets and state-of-the-art defense systems, including artificial intelligence, 5G, autonomous drones, and surveillance networks. It underpins many of today’s strategically important emerging technologies. China has been the largest national consumer of ICs since 2005, but Chinese companies have long been undervalued in domestic IC production. Therefore, it is possible to distinguish domestic semiconductor manufacturing from China’s broader IC market, which includes so-called fabless foreign semiconductor companies that manufacture in China, such as Qualcomm, Intel, SK Hynix, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC). It is important. In 2020, about one-third of the global IC market was manufactured in China. However, only 15.9% of China’s IC market (equivalent to 5.9% of the global IC market) was manufactured by indigenous producers (IC Insights, January 6). Increasing demand for IC products in China is also likely to exacerbate this problem as it continues to outpace the supply capacity of indigenous producers (SCMP, May 22, 2020).

China’s pursuit of technological independence (, zili gengsheng) in semiconductors began as early as 1986 with the start of the 531 development program, and was activated in 2014 when the State Council published guidelines for promoting the development of national integrated circuits. It was made into. The industry (hereinafter referred to as the guideline) has established the China National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund of $ 50 billion to develop the domestic chip supply chain (WTO.org, March 24 Access, Macropolo, September 10, 2019). Day). The guidelines set an ambitious goal for China to become a global leader in all segments of its semiconductor supply chain by 2030. This priority was boosted by the announcement of the Made in China 2025 (MIC2025 ,, zhongguo zhizao) industrial plan in 2015. It sought to upgrade China’s manufacturing capacity more extensively and set a goal for China to produce 70% of its IC market in-house by 2020 (The Diplomat, February 1, 2019). However, the implementation of MIC2025 suffered from problems, especially in the complex IC sector. China Daily reported last year that China’s IC industry was on track to reach 70% self-sufficiency by 2025 (China Daily, August 20, 2020), but foreign industry analysts said. It is well below the MIC2025 target and is likely to produce about 19.4% of China’s IC market by 2025 (IC Insights, January 6).

Image: The graph shows the lag between China’s unique IC production capacity and its overall IC market (Image source: IC Insights).

Another indicator of China’s comparative IC weakness is its inability to produce state-of-the-art chips. Due to the complexity and cost of semiconductor manufacturing equipment (SMEs), few chip makers (or fabs) in the world can manufacture state-of-the-art chips with 5 nanometer (nm) transistors. All of these factories are currently located in either the United States, South Korea, or Taiwan. In comparison, China’s top chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is currently manufacturing chips with 14nm transistors, and industry analysts say China’s chip manufacturing capacity is at least greater than current state-of-the-art technology. It is estimated to be two generations (7-10 years) behind. Production level (East Asia Forum, February 22).[3] To show this gap, China imported $ 350 billion worth of chips in 2020, recording a 14.6% increase despite a 16.2% increase in total IC output (SCMP, January 19). Day).

The state’s top-down impetus for IC self-sufficiency also aims to close the gap in so-called third-generation chip manufacturing. Cadence, Synopsis, ASML Holding (Bloomberg, March 2nd). Companies have quickly leveraged state priorities to secure indigenous IC industries and flood their development funds. In 2020 alone, more than 22,000 new semiconductor companies will be registered in China, with existing platform companies, smartphone makers, and even smart device brands developing semiconductor-side businesses (Protocol, March 13).

Hongxin and HiSilicon Warning

The two recent scandals act as warnings as Chinese semiconductor aspirants move forward. First, even China’s strongest tech companies highlight their vulnerability to the collapse of their international supply chains.Huawei releases its Prestige P50 smartphone series after U.S. export restrictions prevented Chinese smartphone and communications infrastructure company Huawei from procuring state-of-the-art 7nm Kirin 9000 chips (manufactured by TSMC in Taiwan) last fall. Was forced to postpone and sell Honor smartphone brands to ensure [Honors] Survival (The Verge, November 16, 2020). According to a recent news report, Huaweis’ semiconductor branch HiSilicon may have agreed with Samsung to manufacture a modified giraffe chip in the near future, but the new 5G export restrictions from the United States are also this. May affect trading (Gizmochina.com, March 20; SCMP, March 12).

Second, it points to the dangers of China making huge investments in indigenous semiconductor startups. Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (HSMC) is a technology for a once promising start-up company with a $ 18.5 billion investment from the Wuhan Municipal Government to trick employees, neglect to pay suppliers and secure government support. It closed suddenly in February after it was revealed that it had significantly exaggerated its ability. .. Once upon a time, the founders of HSMC promised authorities that they could produce 90-micron to 7nm chip processes that span 13th generation chip manufacturing, but they were literally too good to be true (Caixin, February 27). .. According to a survey, the founders of HSMC, who had no experience with semiconductors, used rumors about high connections to secure a large amount of money and use it to lure well-established personnel from Taiwan and from the government. We increased our financing and purchased state-of-the-art factory equipment. Subsidy. In effect, it was a multi-layered conjob that took advantage of the desire of local governments to develop localized semiconductor companies and their inability to secure accountability for their simple investments (China Money Network, January 29). ..

Image: Photograph of Wuhan’s HSMC factory construction suspended after the company went bankrupt (Image source: Jiemian).

Conclusion

Despite these high-profile scandals, China continues to double its willingness to secure indigenous peoples’ semiconductor capabilities. In the first two months of 2021, more than 4,350 new semiconductor companies were established (Protocol, March 13). Xis’ new call to develop a resilient and unique IC industry could further drive market entry. However, past experience has shown that this process requires both talent and time, both of which are currently lacking, and top-down recommendations for progress and large-scale capital injections. It cannot be achieved by just implementing it. If China fails to establish a strong regulatory framework to ensure accountability and transparency in semiconductor storage, or if it fails, develop other alternatives to secure the IC supply chain If this is not possible, the semiconductor scandal may increase further.

Note

[1] The exclusion of the 14th explicit GDP growth target gives Beijing more policy flexibility to address the global uncertainties of the new era, while at the same time the central government raises issues such as: It aims to provide a space aimed at structural reforms that have been needed for many years to address. Corporate bonds, declining working population, and sustained state overinvestment (SCMP, March 8).

[2] See: Catherine Kolesky, Appendix II: China’s 11th, 12th, and 13th Key Goals for the 13th Five-Year Plan, Staff Survey Report Prepared for the US-China Economic and Security Commission , February 14, 2017, https: / /www.uscc.gov/sites/default/files/Research/The%2013th%20Five-Year%20Plan_Final_2.14.17_Updated%20(002) .pdf.

[3] Saif M. Khan and Carrick Flynn, China’s Reliance on Advanced Computer Chip Democracy, CSET, April 2020, https: //cset.georgetown.edu/wp-content/uploads/Khan-Flynn% E2 % 80% 94Maintaining-Chinas -Dependence-on-Democracies.pdf.

Elizabeth Chen is the editor of China Briefs. For comments, questions, or submissions, please contact her at the following address: [email protected]..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos