Neymar joins Fortnite as the world of video games expands





Paris: Gamers are accustomed to dominating Neymar on a virtual soccer field, but Brazilian stars have found a new field in the blockbuster Fortnite shooter.

Neymar recruitment is part of Epic Games’ strategy to expand Battle Royale beyond killing or being killed in the Fortnite world by playing an active part in the sports, music and film worlds.

Soccer players follow in the footsteps of American rapper Travis Scott. Travis Scott’s Avatar performed five virtual concerts at Fortnite last year and was seen by 12 million players.

With 350 million users (more than the US population), the game also hosts the Short Nite Film Festival and Party Royale, a virtual party with renowned DJs.

Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games, told AFP that it’s very possible to virtually deliver these socially connected experiences at times when it’s more difficult to meet in person like it is now. I think it’s important.

We definitely think of Fortnite as a platform for socially connected experiences, not just games.

Users have been able to place football team kits such as Manchester City and Juventus on Avatar since the beginning of the year, but Neymar is the first athlete to have an unlockable player skin.

According to Nanzer, Neymar’s choice makes sense. Soccer players are fans of games that stream Fortnite live on Twitch, with nearly 150 million Instagram followers.

See you in the metaverse

Fortnite isn’t the only video game that aims to broaden the horizons of formats.

Roblox, an online platform that allows users to create their own games, was a huge hit during the pandemic, hosting birthday parties, social gatherings, and even company meetings.

It’s the Metaverse, said Julian Pilott, a researcher at INSEEC, a leading French business school.

Metaverse is a term coined by science fiction writer Neil Stephenson, which refers to a shared online world where users can interact more freely, hang out, spend money, consume media, and in some cases work. I will.

Charles-Louis Planade, a video game expert at Midcap Partners, said the chalice of creating a metaverse isn’t new to the game because of the advent of the massive multiplayer game World Of Warcraft in the 2000s. ..

According to Planade, these video games have become almost hubs and play is one of the activities offered, but it’s not the only one.

Number game

Metaverse’s dream is that while Fortnite and Roblox are free and users can spend real money on in-game virtual products and services, it also expands the way such games make money.

It has also created a new way to advertise to an overwhelmingly young audience. Most of Roblox’s 150 million monthly users are under the age of 16.

Brands such as Nike and Disney are already using the platform, the latter promoting the last Star Wars movie on Roblox in 2019.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. and DC created a Wonder Woman game at Roblox to promote the superhero’s final movie, where US rapper Lil Nas X appeared.

And Roblox made its debut on Wall Street earlier this month, listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and earned US $ 46 billion (RM19.73 billion) at a valuation more than four times that of video game giant Ubisoft.

Need to worry about traditional social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram?

Researcher Pilott said the game-playing factor still excludes some audiences.

For a large number of advertising contracts, Facebook (2.8 billion users) is second to none for everyone, young and old. He said he couldn’t compete at the same audience level.

But analyst Planade said he was heading straight in that direction.

Tomorrow everyone will play video games. AFP

