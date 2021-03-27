Olivia Jade talks about being “publicly embarrassed” following a college admission scandal





Olivia Jade Giannullli shares lessons about the decisions she has been taught in the last few years.

A 21-year-old social media influencer took her to TikTok to reflect on her experience of being “publicly embarrassed” after her parents were involved in a college admission scandal.

It doesn’t matter if you’re drowning at 60 feet or Im is drowning at 30 feet … both were still drowning.I love this message – have a beautiful day

In a video posted on March 26, Giannullli revealed lessons she learned from “a very exciting woman.”

“We were talking about being publicly embarrassed, and I seemed like,” Well, my situation doesn’t even compare, I’m not even going to start comparing it to your situation. ” I did, “she recalled. “And she looked at me and said, Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 feet of water and you’re drowning in 30, we’re still drowning.”

Giannullli goes on to say: I think we can all make decisions very quickly. I think we can all beat people quickly. “

Youtube stars added that people “it’s important to know if your feelings are hurt.” [and] If they are valid for you, they are valid. “

“It doesn’t matter if someone is getting worse. You are allowed to struggle in this world,” she continued. “But it doesn’t rob anyone else, it shouldn’t rob you. We are all humans.”

Jeannelis’ mother, Lori Loughlin, was released from a federal prison in Dublin, California. A full-house star sentenced her daughters to two months in prison for paying a $ 500,000 bribe to enroll them in UCLA.

Her dad, Mossimo Januri, is currently serving his own five-month sentence for his role in the project.

