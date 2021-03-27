Why you shouldn’t put all your eggs in your Google basket





30 Seconds Summary: Few SMBs use multiple channels for online advertising Facebook is the most effective channel based on CPM and CPC costs Every business is unique when deciding on budget allocation It’s important to remember that

In the business of software as a service (SaaS) space, data analytics and science are essential to keep moving forward to uncover insights that can actually make a difference. With this in mind, the Cambridge MBA team considered leveraging Adzoomas’ extensive data to identify new ways for SMBs to maximize advertising spend in cross-channel marketing.

For the Cambridge University team, this was an exciting opportunity to create truly unique insights, given that even large companies such as Google and Microsoft have only data relevant to their individual channels. .. The project promises to offer a much broader perspective and some new insights, thanks to access to anonymized data from thousands of accounts across three large platforms via Adzooma. Did.

Cross-channel approach

The findings quickly identified that few SMB customers are using multiple channels (Facebook, Google, and Microsoft).

This wasn’t part of the main project, but it was a really interesting analysis, something of which emphasized a lot of importance. For example, most people stick to Google. For example, I think it should be, but it’s not always the best case for every business, and it’s digital to be seen on multiple touchpoints, or at least try multiple channels. Essential to successful marketing. ..

Our analysis shows that Facebook is the most facilitating channel for SMBs based on cost (CPM, CPC) and returns (impressions, clicks), but to reach a more professional and wealthy audience. Microsoft was at the top of the list.

The study emphasized the importance of predetermining a specific target audience. So when choosing one or more channels of your business, it’s worth considering what you’re trying to achieve with your advertising spend and who you’re actually trying to reach.

What are you really trying to achieve?

At offset, it’s important to think about your ultimate goal and ask yourself who the customers you are trying to target and what is the most efficient way to reach them.

According to existing research, acquiring new customers was the most chased goal of the customer journey for SMBs, followed by awareness raising, lead generation and customer retention.

With this in mind, the Cambridge team found that integrating traditional sales funnels with their customers’ lifecycle models was the best way for SMBs to manage their overall marketing goals.

Overlapping solutions allowed the team to determine the cost impact on different marketing channels. In this way, SMBs can effectively determine which platform is best to use when similarities occur.

Research has shown that the choice of the channel itself has had the greatest impact on both CPM and CPC. After identifying the relationship between channel KPIs and cost KPIs, we did further research to find average CPMs and CPCs across Google, Facebook, and Microsoft Ads.

Facebook was the most cost-effective channel on average across SMEs, but companies need to look at CTR on other channels to determine if other factors, such as industry or region, make a big difference. There was a recommendation that there is. ..

If you choose between Google and Microsoft, the results suggest using Google because of its high reach and low cost, but Microsoft offers a high level of targeting and demographics for a particular industry. So it can be especially useful.

What does your ad say?

Another factor that many companies probably don’t consider when deciding on a platform is messaging sentiment.

When analyzing the data, this was another area where the research team saw differentiation depending on the channel on which the ad was displayed.

Microsoft has proven to be the most popular platform for positive emotions with a CTR of 4.2%. In contrast, neutral emotions accounted for 3.6% and negative emotions 3.3%.

Interestingly, Google Ads, which proved that negative emotions were the most popular with users, did the opposite, with a 6.5% clickthrough rate compared to 5.7% for neutral and negative messaging. ..

Again, we’re emphasizing how important it is to tweak your ads for testing purposes and spend that time learning what’s best for your target customers so you can take advantage of the costs.

Every business is unique

Fitting one size to all approaches does not always work. Advertising costs and utilization are, of course, different because every business is different.

Some people, like all of us, want to use statistics and what has proven to work in business. You can take that into account, but you can’t keep it working in every business. So don’t forget to take the time to think about where you are spending and who you are trying to reach.

In addition, Google, Facebook, and Microsoft Ads are the most popular online advertising platforms, but there are alternative (and cheaper) places to list ads, such as industry-specific sites such as Reddit, Amazon, and Capterra. It’s worth remembering that. Although the number of users is small, these are still effective because they are easy to reach the exact target audience and can act as an addition to the primary platform.

Future outlook

We hope that this research has encouraged SMBs to think carefully about their target audience and specific goals before allocating advertising spending. What we’ve shown here is that the advertising platforms we’ve investigated in this study work effectively on their own, depending on their ultimate goal. We hope that these insights will allow SMBs to achieve greater overall results.

These lessons will help SMB customers decide how to get the most out of their cross-channel partnerships. Data seems to be the most used channel by 70% of SMBs, and data analysis shows that it is optimal in terms of cost and revenue, so data is to expand Facebook’s capabilities and opportunities. will be used. Much of the learning revealed from this study is directly reflected in the core technology of Adzooma products.

Rob Wass is the co-founder and CEO of Adzooma.

Akanshaa Khare currently holds an MBA from Cambridge University, has 5 years of product management experience and 3 years of consulting experience, and supports consulting firms such as BCG and ZS Associates.

