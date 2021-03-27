Former Searsville Aeon in Midtown becomes a new hub for innovation and entrepreneurship





In Houston’s most epic quest to inspire entrepreneurship, Aeon is days from opening its doors.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, while Ion-hosted virtual programming, such as Family Tech Night and startup events, is taking place, officials say that the physical space brings together entrepreneurs, businesses, and the academic community. He said he hopes to serve as the core of collaboration, exploration and innovation. ..

Deanea LeFlore, senior director of TheIon’s partnership, says people involved in the ecosystem are really excited about the changes they see.

Aeon, which began construction in July 2019, is a six-level redevelopment of the former Sears Building between downtown and the Texas Medical Center. The 288,000-square-foot building houses classrooms, labs, prototyping spaces, coworking spaces, office spaces, and restaurants.

Advertising

Aeon on Main Street 4201 is approximately 50,000 square feet for the general public and also has shared space for events and programming.

Despite its success in the fields of energy, space and medicine, Houston struggled to attract technology companies in expansion projects. Often, those jobs went to neighbors in the states of Austin and Dallas.

Over the past few years, city, business, and education leaders have been aware of the denials and have worked to expand the innovation ecosystem.

Jan Odegard, senior director of industry and academic partners, said as a professor at Rice University, he saw many graduates fleeing Houston to find employment in other cities. The students didn’t see the technology job.

Odegor said it was disappointing because of the technology opportunities available in Houston. For example, many energy companies are looking for IT professionals, but they are not traditional tech jobs.

Advertising

Ion seeks to improve connectivity in emerging industries while providing a secure space for diverse communities to learn new skills, launch new businesses and accelerate businesses.

With the support of the Rice Management Company, along with all major educational institutions in the Houston area, the center offers boot camps, short-term certifications, accelerator programs, angel investments and other events.

Residents will also have access to career development opportunities.

We are building the infrastructure to support it. According to LeFlore, he wants to attract and retain talent in Houston.

Aeon’s leadership believes that the city is heading in the right direction, as the seeds of innovation are rooted throughout the city.

According to LeFlore, the data show an increase in startup resources, coworking locations, and the amount of venture capital entering the Houston market.

Advertising

According to Odegard, Houston tracks annual VC investment in startups and entrepreneurship to reach $ 1 billion in venture capital investment, which is one of the key indicators for measuring technology and innovation. This could exceed $ 700 million, which is reported to have been invested in 2020.

Aeon leaders said the goal is to amplify what is already happening in the community. LeFlore said partnerships are essential.

Instead of rebuilding the wheels, she said they would complement each other, build each other, and grow together.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston-All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos