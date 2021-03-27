Release date, new car, etc.





Today, Epic Games and Psyonix announce the release date for Season 3, which PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch players expect from the third season after the game is over. And explained in detail everything you expected and played for free at that price.

First, Season 3 is scheduled to start on April 7. In other words, Season 2 ends on April 6th. In the new season, Psyonix and Epic Games will add brand new cars and new stadiums to NASCAR and Formula 1 content.

As you can imagine, both F1 and NASCAR are represented by their own new cars, but both seem to be premium items that can be purchased as part of a larger bundle. Currently, there are few details about this content, but the pair is aware that this content will be available in the game in mid-May.

For the other new car, Tyranno, it is said that there is a dominant hit box. That is, there are shots related to the current meta. Below you can check out Tyrannosaurus and other new vehicles, thanks to the official trailer that accompanies all of this news.

Start the engine! Season 3 will reach the starting line on April 7. Get ready to celebrate the art of racing with new cars, items, challenges and more in addition to the DFH stadium. In addition, @ NASCAR and @ F1 will speed up to the track in May!

Details: https: //t.co/6pPEbtQrri pic.twitter.com/mRLG4U2tax

— Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 27, 2021

Complementing all of this is the new stadium, more specifically the newly redesigned DFH stadium (circuit) with “tracks and all pageants found on the trackside during the Sunday Championship”. )is.

The start of Rocket League Season 3 is ready to start on April 7, following the 4 pm (Pacific Daylight Time) update on April 6. As always, when a new season begins, new competitive tournament rewards will be introduced along with the new competitive season. Meanwhile, Season 2 Competitive Rewards will also be released at this time.







