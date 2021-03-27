Release dates and games inspired by new rumors





A few days after the Nintendo Switch Pro controller appeared to be leaked, rumors of the new Nintendo Switch Pro surfaced online. Unfortunately, the rumors aren’t flooded with the most prominent information, but they suggest console release dates and provide insight into how to handle older games. Rumors of the upgraded, more powerful Nintendo Switch have been pervasive for over a year, but recently, rumors and reports have begun to grow significantly, suggesting that they are approaching release and release.

The latest is one of the first sources of information to relay the words of the machine, more specifically the method of industry insider Nate Drake. According to the leaker, the console will be announced this year and is currently scheduled to be released this year as well, but delays until 2022 are certainly possible at this time.

Unfortunately, Leaker doesn’t provide any additional details about when the console will be released, but it looks like it will be sometime this holiday season, given that we’ll be up for next year.

The leaker not only hints at a release date, but also claims that the new console SoC should boost older games in the form of improved resolution and fps. However, there seem to be exceptions to this rule, depending on how the game is coded.

Finally, NateDrake commented on the rumored DLSS support for the Nintendo Switch Pro, stating that he only heard that this support only includes docking mode. However, insiders are not ready to dismiss the portable DLSS due to lack of confirmation in either way.

Of course, all this should be taken with a grain of salt, like little by little. Everything here is not only 100% informal, but is subject to change. All of this can be perfectly accurate today and all tomorrow can be old and incorrect information.

As you can imagine, Nintendo has not commented on this unofficial information or directly commented on rumors, reports or leaks on the Nintendo Switch Pro. That said, if Nintendo breaks through this “no comment” silence pattern, it’s certain to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, click here for all the details of Nintendo Switch, including the latest Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, reports, leaks, and more.

