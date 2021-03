The pandemic has made a terrifying sacrifice, but advances in British technology will drive us out of the swamp.

In the face of catastrophe, humanity can make great strides in the advancement of knowledge and technology. Despair demands creativity. Necessity gives rise to inventions.

The Covid-19 pandemic is the country’s most serious crisis in 75 years. World War II, which had a far greater impact on economic, political and social life around the world, brought about military innovation adapted to private use.

These include better health care (meaning longer life), microwave ovens, weather forecasts, personal computers, antibiotics, bikini (results of fiber distribution), plastic wrap, aerosol cans, safety belts, commercial air travel (affordable). Create foreign holidays), crashes included helmets, space missions, nuclear power.

In the last 12 months, British researchers have created their own Big Bang moments in life sciences. We are now familiar with the amazing achievements of Covid Vaccine Creator, which provides an escape route from the cursed blockade.

We report on the future leap forward in healthcare beyond the pandemic. The rapid development of new RNA vaccine technology may lead to new treatments for cancer, diabetes, cystic fibrosis and superbug infections.

In an interview, Professor Robin Chatock of Imperial College London said the UK has made about five years of progress in catching up RNA with the United States and Germany in the last 12 months.

By its very nature, many innovations fail. Others take time to bear fruit. As we know, in addition to mass viral infections, pandemics make a terrifying sacrifice to public health, with other chronic illnesses such as undiagnosed or untreated cancer and heart disease. It is estimated to lead to over-death of hundreds of thousands.

Yet, the wonders of vaccine scientists around the world show our ability to quickly overcome illness and improve the quality of life of billions of people. We are far from the forest, but when we appear on the other side, we have a good reason for hope.

Twitter: @olyduff

