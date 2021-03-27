Google Assistant to improve hotwords using associative learning





Last year, Google introduced the ability to customize how sensitive smart displays and speakers are to hotwords. The assistant is currently using federation learning on Android to prevent “Hey Google” mislaunches and mistakes.

For a few users, opening the Google Assistant settings today will give you a new “Help improve your assistant” option to “save voice and allow voice technology to learn over time.” This new feature will also appear in the general settings of the Google app.

Audio recordings remain on your device, while privacy-protecting technology combines information from you and many other participants to allow assistants to spend time learning and developing better smart features.

By default, Google wants to improve its hotword detection model in two scenarios.

In rare cases, it accidentally activates or triggers when you don’t say Hey Google. Otherwise, when you say “Hey Google”, you may miss it or not trigger it.

The company uses federation learning, so raw data that says it’s close to “Hey Google” is processed locally.Instead of the audio being sent to the cloud, the device “summarizes the model change. [a] Google server. This is useful for “tuning the Google Assistant’s trigger logic.”

Near activation occurs when the Hey Google model detects a voice or something that almost activates the Google Assistant.

The Google server doesn’t save the audio recording near activation, but the device saves it if federation learning is turned on. The device may display nothing when saving these recordings, and may save up to 20 recordings per day …

The voice recording is encrypted and will be processed when the phone is idle, charging, or connected to Wi-Fi. It will be deleted after it is no longer needed or 63 days later.

Disabling this setting deletes local records, but keeps your data in the cloud as part of your web and app activity settings. This setting can be deleted individually or set to automatic deletion.

In addition to the assistant, Google is already using associative learning with the Gboard and Health Studies apps. This feature is not currently widely deployed and will only be visible on one device / account (Pixel 5 on Android 11).

