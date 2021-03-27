Navis acquired by major technology investment firm Accel-KKR





Oakland, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Nevis, a provider of operational technology and services that improve the performance and efficiency of the world’s leading organizations throughout the shipping supply chain, is Silicon Valley-based technology. Announced Accel-KKR. -The focused investment firm has agreed to acquire Nevis from Cargotec. This transaction requires regular regulatory approval and is consulted by the Labor-Management Council in the relevant jurisdiction.

Recognized as a global leader in providing mission-critical software solutions and services to terminals, vessels, carriers, and inland cargo operators, Navis delivers best-in-class technology and innovation to drive global cargo flow. It plays an important future role in maintaining.

Park Durrett, Managing Director of Accel-KKR, is excited to bring the entire Navis team into the Accel-KKR portfolio of market-leading software companies. In today’s world, the movement of goods by huge numbers of shippers and operators grows exponentially in quantity, speed, and complexity, with powerful workflow optimization and complete supply chain. The need for visibility is increasing. Navis extends Accel-KKR and focuses on investing in solutions that can drive the true end-to-end all-in-one execution and visibility platform that shippers and operators have sought.

Under Cargotecs ownership and investment, Navis has established a market-leading position in terminal operating systems and has made numerous strategic acquisitions to strengthen Navis’ presence in enterprise software for global logistics providers.

Navis looks forward to the next phase of growth with Accel-KKR, a technology-focused investment firm with a wealth of enterprise software expertise, networks and global resources, said Navis President and CEO. Benoit de la Tour says. We are also grateful for the strategic support and strong partnership Cargotec provided during its ownership period.

Citi is a financial adviser and Reinhardt Bonner van Duren sc is a legal adviser to Cargotec.

The ship was about a corporation.

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that improve the performance and efficiency of the world’s leading organizations throughout the freight supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to help our customers maximize performance and mitigate risk, regardless of cargo type. Navis customers benefit from increased visibility, speed, and measurable business results through a holistic approach to operational optimization. Navis tracks cargo through terminals, improves ship safety and cargo capacity, optimizes rail network planning and asset utilization, automates equipment operations, and manages multiple terminals with an integrated, centralized solution. We help all our customers to streamline their operations. www.navis.com

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with a capital commitment of over $ 10 billion. The company focuses on software and technology-enabled businesses that are well-positioned for top-line and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR’s investment strategy is the effort to build strong partnerships with the management of portfolio companies and to build value with management by leveraging the critical resources available through the Accel-KKR network. To focus. Accel-KKR focuses on midsize businesses and offers a wide range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority growth investments and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests in a wide variety of transactions, including private sector recapitalization, sectoral carve-outs, and private transactions. Inc. in 2019 and 2020. Named Accel-KKR as PE 50 The Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs. This is an annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with offices in Atlanta and London. For more information, please visit accel-kkr.com.

About Cargotec Co., Ltd.

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow and better everyday life with state-of-the-art cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec’s business areas of Cargotec, Hiab and McGregor are pioneers in their respective fields. Its unique position in ports, seas and roads optimizes global cargo flow and creates sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambitions for 1.5C. In 2020, the company will have sales of approximately 3.3 billion euros and employ approximately 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

