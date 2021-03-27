PS4 “Secret Neighbor”, Switch: Key Location [GUIDE]





On Friday, March 26th, tinyBuild announced that Secret Neighbor will be released on PlayStation 4 and iOS on April 29th, followed by Switch this summer. The game was first released for PC and Xbox on Steam in October 2019. If you’ve heard of it recently, now’s a good time to see what the game is about.

“Secret Neighbor” gameplay

According to Gematsu, “Secret Neighbor” is a multiplayer horror game based on the Hello Neighbor series. This is part of the “Hello Neighbor” game series. In the game, a group of children try to sneak into a spooky neighbor’s house.

Six players sneak into a locked basement door and open it when they realize that one of them is a disguised neighbor. In-game events occur between Acts 1 and 2 of Hello Neighbor’s original game.

You play as two teams. These are:

As a neighbor, you choose from a variety of classes and employ all available means to prevent intruders from succeeding. It’s up to you to disguise at first, build trust with other players, seduce them from the group, and make them disappear.

Commercial tools include bear traps, secret control rooms, and smoke grenades. The best players in the game will convince a large number of people that someone else is a neighbor.

A friend is looking for a missing friend. Everyone believes he is trapped in the eerie basement of his neighbor.

Intruders have different abilities and classes, so all you have to do logically is to break into your neighbor’s house and basement.

The bagger has additional storage space. Brave speeds everyone up. Detectives know where the keys are and so on.

Players need to clean their homes for basement keys and valuable loot to upgrade their skills and equipment.

“Secret Neighbor:” Key Location

According to Gamepressure, you may need some help to get started. Here are some tips to help the intruder get started and where to find the key.

“Secret Neighbors” are best played with headphones on, as you can often hear them trying to hide. This tells you that your neighbor is hiding in the next room. The keys have a unique sound, so not only are they audible, but you also need good hearing to find them.

You need to remember the color of the key to the basement door.

This is very important. To open the door, the key, not just the key, must match the color of the lock. Note the number of locks and the color of each lock.

If you don’t mind the darkness, get rid of your flashlight.

When you look good in the dark, you can throw away your flashlight to save space in your inventory. For now, you can keep two boxes in your inventory to protect yourself from your neighbors until you find the key.

Boxes are enough to paralyze neighbors for a while-if they heal them immediately after being thrown, you can prevent them!

These are some tips you can use while playing the game.

