Samsung develops industry’s first HKMG-based 512GB DDR5 memory module





Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced memory technology, announced on Thursday that it has developed the industry’s first 512GB DDR5 (double data rate 5) module based on high-K metal gate (HKMG) process technology.

The new DDR5 module is designed to tune high-bandwidth workloads that require the most extreme computing in supercomputing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics applications. I will.

Samsung’s new DDR5 memory modules are said to deliver more than twice the performance of DDR4 at up to 7,200 megabits per second (Mbps). It utilizes advanced HKMG technology traditionally used in logic semiconductors.

The continuous scale-down of the DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) structure thins the insulation layer and increases leakage current. By replacing the insulation with HKMG material, Samsung DDR5 can reduce leaks and reach new heights in performance. This new memory consumes about 13% less power, making it especially suitable for data centers where energy efficiency is becoming increasingly important.

The new DDR5 module uses silicon penetration (TSV) technology to stack eight layers of 16Gb DRAM chips to provide a maximum capacity of 512GB. The TSV was first used in DRAM in 2014 when Samsung announced a server module with a capacity of up to 256GB.

The HKMG process was expanded to DDR5 memory after being first adopted in the industry for Samsung’s GDDR6 memory in 2018. Samsung further strengthens its leadership in next-generation DRAM technology by expanding its use in DDR5.

Samsung is the only semiconductor company with the expertise to incorporate logic and memory capabilities and HKMG’s state-of-the-art logic technology into memory product development. Bringing this kind of process innovation to DRAM manufacturing can provide customers with high-performance yet energy-efficient memory solutions that power the computers needed for medical research, financial markets, autonomous driving, smart cities, and more. Said Young. -Soo Sohn, Vice President of DRAM Memory Planning / Activation Group at Samsung Electronics.

As the amount of data moved, stored, and processed grows exponentially, the move to DDR5 will be an important turning point for cloud data centers, networks, and edge deployments. Intel’s engineering team works closely with memory readers such as Samsung to provide fast, power-efficient DDR5 memory that is performance-optimized and compatible with the upcoming Intel Xeon scalable processor codenamed Sapphire Rapids. To do. Intel IO technology.

Samsung is currently sampling various variations of its DDR5 memory product family to its customers for verification. Once certified for end-use, it may hit the market in late 2021.

