Malay Regional Site to Immunize Kentucky Citizens Over 18 Next Week | News





Murray, KY Murray’s regional vaccination site will administer 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 18 next week.

The Murray Regional Collaboration, consisting of Callaway County Health Department, Callaway-Callaway County Hospital, Murray State University, and MSU Nursing School, will deliver the Moderna vaccine for the first time on Thursday, April 1st and Friday, April 2nd. CFSB Center at Murray State University.

Each clinic operates from 8 am to 2 pm

Melony Bray, a spokeswoman for Marie Callaway County Hospital, said 750 doses of the vaccine would be given each of the two days. The clinic prioritizes Phase 1A to 1C people, including those over 50, but people over 18 in Kentucky can also make reservations.

Murray State University spokesman Shawn Touney is over 18 years old to meet the government due to increased availability of vaccines, including increased quotas for local pharmacies, Kentucky Dam Village regional sites, and CFSB centers. He said it had expanded to Kentucky. .. Andy Beshear’s goal is to administer 90% of the vaccine received within a week.

The CFSB Center is a local site, so it’s open to Kentucky residents in any county, as long as they’re 18 or older. They can schedule their appointments by going to MurrayKYvaccine.org. Reservations are required for admission.

Amy Krazul, a nursing student at Murray State University, second from the left, helped at one of the former clinics at the CFSB Center.

“It’s very exciting. I know a lot of people trying to get the vaccine for a while,” said Amy Krazul, a nursing student at Murray State University. “I think the community really needs to take advantage of this opportunity. Murray is a small town, but it’s really great to have a local vaccination clinic here.”

Krazul works in a hospital and has already been vaccinated. She also helped at one of the previous vaccination clinics at the CFSB Center.

“It was really nice to finally be able to get out, interact with them, see their hopes and joys, and experience the community’s feelings of meeting the very excited elderly. “Krazul said.

Box of Moderna Vaccines Found in Baptist Health Paduka

The CFSB Center will also have a clinic on Wednesday, March 31st. However, the clinic will only be used to manage a second dose of 1,100 pre-scheduled doses at the time of the first dose. Therefore, you cannot make a reservation on the day.

Anyone over the age of 16 in Kentucky will be able to sign up for a vaccine reservation by April 12, according to Bescher.

Click here for more information on the location of the COVID-19 vaccine in the 6 local areas.

