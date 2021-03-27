Uncompromising gaming laptop that doesn’t interfere with performance





Whenever you think of premium gaming laptops, one of the most popular brands that comes to mind for most gamers is Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers).

They are making some really cool consoles and have entered even more markets this year with the Strix lineup. We have tested the Asus ROG Strix Scar G773QR gaming machine and show our experience here.

display

I got a 17.3-inch Asus ROG Strix Scar G773QR with a 1920×1080 pixel IPS panel. The panel has a refresh rate of 300Hz (3ms response time) and 100% SRGB support.

Asus

The display was arguably one of the best Ives I’ve used on butter-smooth gaming laptops, especially when playing titles like Valorant and Rocket League. The brightness of the 300 knit panel felt a bit low compared to it, but overall it was a great panel.

There is no webcam on the screen, but the laptop comes with a clip-on camera. This is enough for anyone who wants to try game streaming.

design

Using the Strix Scar G773QR, I’ve updated the design language a bit and added some neat elements here and there that I’d like to see in action to see what this device looks like. At 2.7 kilograms, it’s not the lightest machine to carry in a backpack, but it doesn’t hurt so much if you need it.

Asus

It has an all-matte gray gunmetal finish that looks great. And while it has some edgy gamer-centric aesthetic clues, it’s also very subtle.

Asus

One place where it’s not so subtle is the selection of RGB LED elements around the machine. The front section below the wrist rest has an array of LEDs that sync with the RGB LED keyboard, which sets the mood very well for those playing in a pitch-black setup.

Practicality

For I / O, the machine is very well loaded. One 3.5mm headphone combo jack, one HDMI 2.0b, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort, power supply and G-SYNC support. It also has one RJ45 LAN port. Best of all, there’s a LAN and USB connection on the back for easy wiring management in your desk setup.

Asus

For typing and navigating, I get a full size keyboard wrapped in LEDs, while at the same time leaving enough space for someone like a fat sausage finger like me. The keys are optical mechanical, the key registers are instantly displayed and you really feel that way when playing a competitive title. The keyboard was as responsive as my Razer gaming keyboard, which was really amazing on a laptop.

Asus

The ROG Strix Scar 17’s trackpad is quite large, and we’ve found it most responsive to registering Windows gestures for switching windows and scrolling web pages.

performance

In terms of performance, this machine is quite punchy. The variant I got was equipped with an AMD Ryzen R9-5900HX mobile grade processor.

Indiatimes

This is a great CPU with 8 cores and 8 threads. It is paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory clocked at 3200MHz.

Indiatimes

However, the true firepower was in favor of the Nvidias RTX 3070 GPU, a mobile version of a desktop-grade GPU with 8GB GDDR6 memory. This machine is a true powerhouse, whether it’s performance on synthetic benchmarks or the game performance it offers.

Asus

With all the settings at the limit, cyberpunk, a game that is still under-optimized, has achieved good delivery at 60-70fps. Another under-optimized yet power-consuming game, Assassin’s Creed Valhara, was also run on a machine offering a frame rate of 65-70fps. Control-A game that is one of the best implementations of ray tracing in the game, with a maximum setting of 68-72 fps. Forza Horizon 4 also ran straight at 60fps with all settings set to Ultra.

Surprisingly, despite running a power-hungry game, my laptop managed to keep it cool. Thanks to Asuss’s innovative fan design, which allows you to pump cooler air while efficiently expelling warm air, and thanks to the use of liquid metal instead of regular thermal compounds. A truly admirable jet engine.

When it comes to battery performance, the Asus Strix Scar 17 90WHrs, 4-cell lithium-ion battery takes 3-4 hours on a single charge for web browsing, video streaming, and other basic tasks that cause it. It was easy to provide. I’m from a gaming laptop.

Need to buy Asus ROG Strix Scar 17?

All of the ROG Strix Scar 17 pack merchandise is offered at a fairly high price of 159,990, which may seem too expensive. But the moment you take the device and use it, the experience is certainly worth it.

Asus

Whether it’s crazy RGB running in sync, uncompromising performance, or very sophisticated build quality, it’s a great game console.

