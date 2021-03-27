Taiwan’s digital minister, Audrey Tang, emphasizes opportunities for social innovation





Houston, March 26, 2021 Asia Society Texas Center (ASTC) is in charge of social innovation in Taiwan’s Digital in a conversation with Martin E. Goosen, Vice Chairman of JP Morgan Private Bank and Vice Chairman of ASTC. Hosted the Minister, Audrey Tan. They discussed how Taiwan successfully dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the role technology has played in responding and how technology is being used to drive off-screen impact social innovation in Taiwan.

Road to Audrey Tang and Digital Ministries

Taiwan’s relatively unconventional Digital Ministry reflects the unusual personal journey that Tang made before becoming minister at the age of 35. Tang is the first non-binary and transgender individual appointed minister in Taiwan. A child prodigy, Tang, said he started programming at the age of 10, started his first company at the age of 15, dropped out of junior high school and pursued an interest in technology. They said they were able to supplement the rest of their education by informal means.

Backed by the 2014 Sunflower Student Movement, which coordinates millions of voices into four demands, Taiwan initially invited Tang and others to join as reverse mentors to existing ministers, and in 2016 the Digital Ministry. Established and appointed Tang as follows. That minister. The Ministry of Digital is currently recruiting full-time employees from other ministries, but Tan said he plans to become a full-time employee by the end of next year, with about 1,000 employees, including 100 outside experts in civil society.

Use of technology to fight COVID-19

Mr. Tang said the creative use of technology was one of the ways Taiwan was able to avoid the widespread pandemic damage experienced by many other countries. They were informed of the tragic experience of the 2003 SARS outbreak and the number of medicines Taiwan needed to avoid the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 within the border and the resulting blockade. Explained that it was calculated. Based on this, Taiwan was able to produce the required number of masks and became the second largest producer of medical grade masks after China. According to Tang, Taiwan used a mobile app to distribute masks, quarantine individuals who may be infected with COVID-19, and create clear lines of contact with residents.

In addition to the technology Taiwan used to monitor COVID-19 cases in the population, Tang said that strict contact tracing rules are also the key to isolating virus cases and preventing their spread. I emphasized. While this required the government to actively monitor the population, Tang also turned to so-called participatory self-monitoring, in which essentially risky populations were willing to voluntarily submit relevant data. He pointed out social innovation practices that motivate the public to participate.

The role of government and technology

Allowing a mix of government and technology often raises surveillance and privacy concerns, but Tang said their philosophy on the role of government is communicated by the rules on the 3rd floor, which stands for Fast, Fair, and Fun. Said. Tang explained making the government credible and ensuring that the government trusts its citizens.

In addition, they said they do not believe that the use of technology in society needs to be a zero-sum trade-off where people have to choose between privacy and being part of a larger system. .. Mr. Tan emphasized the importance of civil society access to social infrastructure and how governments can use technology for the public good.

Help build a more comprehensive world

Lessons we can learn

In summary, Tang expressed his belief that technology can be used in a constructive way to improve government capabilities and build a society of involvement. Tang said that unlike the use of traditional technology, democratizing technology and data rather than centralizing it is the ultimate pursuit. When everyone enters the mood of data stewardship and media capacity as well as media literacy, civil society is restrained by the government.

