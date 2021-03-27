Realme 8 Pro offers some of the first cameras to Indian users





New Delhi:

Such sensor specifications are a great marketing strategy for businesses to attract more smartphone users, but can realme 8 Pro actually be delivered to the front of the camera?

The device is available in three colors: Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illumination Yellow, with a fluorescent material and the “DARE TO LEAP” slogan around the camera module, which absorbs light and glows automatically in the dark.

First, the phone offers the world’s first “Starry Time Lapse” video in the camera sector.

When shooting in Starry mode, realme 8 Pro takes 16 individual photos every 15 seconds for 4 minutes, and the algorithm combines them into the final photo.

With just one mobile phone and one stable tripod, you can shoot starry time-lapse videos without a professional camera and computer video editing software.

You can take 240 starry sky photos an hour and finally make an 8-second time-lapse video of the starry sky.

The phone also features the world’s first “tilt shift time lapse” feature.

Tilt shift mode supports time-lapse video shooting with 10x playback, presenting the real world in a more fantastic and unique way.

Let’s dig deeper into the device.

The 6.4-inch Realm 8 Pro has two memory variants. The model is 6GB + 128GB for 17,999 rupees and 8GB + 128GB for 19,999 rupees. The phone is also equipped with three card slots for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).

The primary camera is used in the 108MP ultra-high pixel, 1 / 1.52 inch oversized sensor, and 3rd generation Samsung sensor with a maximum resolution of 120009000.

The main sensor is supported by Samsung’s advanced “ISOCELL Plus” pixel separation technology and employs a new material developed by Fujifilm to replace the metal barrier to solve the interference problem between adjacent pixels. I am.

For users, this reduces optical loss and cross-color issues, achieves higher color fidelity and improves ISO by 15%.

Result: You can take crisp, bright and colorful pictures, whether dark or bright.

With an f / 2.25 aperture and 8MP resolution, an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119 degree field of view allows users to not have to lean forward to capture the perfect shot. This allows you to capture stunning images of the landscape. Architecture and large gatherings.

In Ultra 108MP mode, you can also turn on the AI ​​scene recognition feature that takes vibrant colors and crisp pictures.

New Super Nightscape (5th generation) upgrades, including Pure Raw Nightscape’s algorithm with AI image noise reduction and automatic missing dot removal, make night view images brighter and more pure.

In complex night photography environments of all kinds, you should try out features such as Pro Night Scape, Ultra Night Scape, and Tripod Mode.

realme 8 Pro offers a new technology for 3X Ultra Zoom called In-Sensor Zoom.

Use only 12MP of the magnified 108MP to generate the image.

According to the company, the image size is smaller compared to regular cropping algorithms, which makes shooting and processing faster.

The Clarity Enhancement Algorithm can be used to further improve sharpness by quickly taking eight images each time and combining them to generate them.

The Snapdragon 720G processor enhances realme 8 Pro. The device also includes a Kryo 465 CPU with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores.

Compared to the previous generation, the Snapdragon 720G has a 10% improvement in CPU performance and a 75% improvement in GPU performance and display.

The device has a large 4500mAh battery. With the 50W SuperDart Charge, you can charge the battery to 100% in 47 minutes (this is what the company claims to be fully charged in nearly 50 minutes).

The realme 8 Pro comes with a standard 65W adapter that can be used for fast charging of a wide range of devices.

Conclusion: At an affordable price of less than Rs 20,000, you can experience a camera that Indian users did not have. With several camera-firsts and a rugged internal structure, the realme8 Pro was a huge success in 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos