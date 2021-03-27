10 Minutes of Daily Video Games May Improve Esports Skills, Findings





According to a new study, video gamers can significantly improve their esports skills with just 10 minutes of training a day.

The study also found that novice gamers benefited most when they wore a custom headset that provided transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) for 20 minutes prior to a training session.

“Our study showed that novice gamers who received tDCS in the motor cortex before training improved the performance of certain tasks in five days, which is better than novices who trained without such stimuli. Is also much better, “said Mark Campbell, director of eSports Science Research at Lero. Lab (ESRL).

In this study, published in Computers in Human Behavior, participants wore custom headsets designed to provide transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS).

However, some were unstimulated, some received “fake” treatment, and the rest were exposed for 20 minutes.

“One of the original and most prominent esports of the last two decades has been the first-person shooter (FPS) game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO),” the researchers say.

“During the research training session, we asked participants to shoot and eliminate enemy targets as quickly and accurately as possible,” they added.

Researchers examined the effect of tDCS on training compared to the unstimulated group and found a significant effect of tDCS on training on the left and right targets rather than on the central target.

Researchers said tDCS could be particularly beneficial in the early stages of task learning, in light of the team’s findings.

“For example, stroke patients can benefit from tDCS at the beginning of the rehabilitation process when re-learning complex movements that were once automatic,” Campbell said.

