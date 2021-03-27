Immortal Phoenix Rising Myth of the Eastern Kingdom Shen Shen Boss Guide





This guide will help you solve dragon-free puzzles and give you tips on how to defeat Shen Shen’s boss during Sky Dragon Quest in the Immortal Phoenix Slying Myth of the Eastern Kingdom.

Immortal Phoenix Slying Myth of the Eastern Kingdom Shen Shen Boss

There are two challenging events you will encounter as you complete this quest: solving puzzles and fighting bosses.

When you are told to go underground to solve the puzzle and raise the altar, you will find yourself in the middle of the puzzle. When you jump down, you will find yourself in the main hall.

This main hall has two huge square platforms. To complete the puzzle, you need to place two giant cubes on these platforms.

One of the cubes is in the room behind these platforms. The cube in this room is protected by two yellow shields.

Find the circular platform on the floor and stand on it to disable the first shield. When the shield is lowered, hit the two blue targets in front of you to disable the second shield.

The second shield is directly above these two targets, where the cubes are located. Climb the hill on the right and you will see the cube on the right.

Use Heracles strength to throw the cube through a second deactivated shield.

Go back, deactivate the first shield again, pull the cube towards you, and then carry it to the square platform in the main hall.

The time it takes for the second shield to reactivate is limited. Therefore, get up as soon as you reach these two targets.

Alternatively, simply place the cube on the second shield before hitting the target and the cube will automatically fall each time the shield is deactivated.

Then carry the cube to the square platform in the main hall. Once in the right place, shoot in the center and resize to fit the platform.

For the second cube, turn around and go straight until you come across a hole in the roof.

Climb the roof and look back at the cage door.

The second cube is placed on the opposite side of its cage door. If you look closely, you will find similar targets in the same room. This is the target used to deactivate the shield of the last cube.

Shoot the target through the cage door and pull the cube towards you as soon as the door opens.

Unfortunately, the cube is too big to fit in the door. Therefore, you need to shoot first and make it smaller.

Take it to the square platform in the main hall and place it in the only empty slot. Shoot it again and make it bigger, and the puzzle is over.

Battle with Shen Shen Play against Shen Shen near the pond. This boss battle isn’t too difficult given the fact that it’s moving very slowly, and you can see the attacks coming miles away.

It likes to step on the water, and it’s almost every attack that Shen Shen knows. These attacks are easy to avoid.

Try to stay behind your boss and keep attacking with your feet and feet. Because they are accessible.

Your boss will take you forever to look back, so you have enough time to make an attack.

When the boss looks back, move his back and repeat. The boss has no special moves that can attack you as you approach its end.

