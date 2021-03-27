Redefining mobile photography in collaboration





Vivo, the world’s leading smartphone brand, officially launched today the X60 Pro, a premium high-end flagship smartphone with professional photography capabilities, outstanding design and flagship performance. The X60 Pro is marked as one of the first in-vivo devices created in collaboration with ZEISS, the world leader in optics and optoelectronics. The X60 Pro features state-of-the-art in-vivo design with the highest image quality co-designed by ZEISS and represents the in-vivo effort to provide the ultimate mobile photography experience.

Photographs redefined through a global partnership with ZEISS

The X60 Pro is the first vivo smartphone co-designed with the iconic brand ZEISS, combining user-oriented vivo innovation with ZEISS’s outstanding expertise in mobile imaging for outstanding software and hardware capabilities. It will be realized. Combining best-in-class optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms, and a variety of multimodal features, users can enjoy camera technology that was previously limited to professional photographers.

“We are excited to launch Pakistan’s first X-series smartphone with professional photography and video capture capabilities. Mobile photography is one of vivo’s long-term strategic tracks, so the X60 series. We have entered into a global partnership with ZEISS, a legend in the optical world for 175 years, to jointly design product imaging systems. The X60 Pro is the result. Commitment. State-of-the-art Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, Extreme Night With Vision 2.0, Super Night Camera 2.0 and more, the X60 Pro allows users to capture ultra-stable professional images and videos in a variety of scenarios, allowing them to redefine their entire mobile photo. Experience. “Vivo Pakistan.” Eric Kong, CEO of the company, said:

The key to the X60 Pro’s best photography capabilities lies in its groundbreaking vivo-ZEISS co-designed imaging system for uncompromising and powerful performance. The X60 Pro comes with an ultra-thin quad-curve design with three rear cameras (48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera + 13MP wide-angle + 13MP portrait rear camera) and a 32MP front camera. The lens is engraved with the ZEISS logo and the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark is engraved under the camera, making it suitable for professional photo flagship devices that ensure head rotation.

For the first time, users will also be able to access the ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the vivo X series. This new feature allows users to create customized professional portraits with unprecedented features that render central sharpness and a distinctive spiral harmonious bokeh.

ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style, first available on Vivo smartphones

Providing users with advanced imaging capabilities

Vivo has improved the existing imaging technology implemented within the X60 Pro since Gimbal Stabilization 2.0. The device utilizes the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology to allow users to get clearer shots of dynamically moving objects more accurately. With Extreme Night Vision 2.0, users can recreate millions of night shades with a single tap, and Vivo’s innovative AI noise reduction algorithm captures the striking expanse of the night. With Ultra Wide Night Mode and Superb Night Camera 2.0, users can capture beautiful images in any scenario, from landscapes to portraits, typical nightscapes to very dark environments, while at the same time with outstanding dynamic range and excellent nature. You can achieve a variety of tone expressions.

Optimal power and flagship performance

The vivo X60 Pro leverages the power, connectivity, and speed to satisfy modern high-end smartphone users who demand outstanding device performance. The vivo X60 Pro runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, defeating its predecessors in all respects and providing a great, smooth daily user experience. These energy-efficient processors with significantly improved CPU and GPU performance include an integrated 5G baseband ** to make your 5G wireless network ultra-fast with minimal latency. I can.

Equipped with a 4200mAh (TYP) battery and 33W FlashCharge technology, the X60 Pro guarantees reliable durability and fast charging time, providing a more convenient mobile experience.

Optimizing the user’s sensory experience, the vivo X60 Pro features a 120Hz refresh rate * and a 240Hz response rate running on edge-to-edge AMOLED displays. The industry-leading 120Hz refresh rate enables easy scrolling and viewing, and the 240Hz response rate provides a super-responsive touchscreen that optimizes user performance in gaming and vocational abilities.

Ultra-thin design with premium aesthetics

Despite the many powerful and state-of-the-art features of the X60 Pro, vivo has succeeded in encapsulating all of this technology in a slim construction and lightweight shell. The X60 Pro is surprisingly slim at 7.59mm, with a 3.96mm front camera punch hole in the center of the top and a very narrow bezel.

The X60 Pro exudes an elegant 3D curve with futuristic aesthetics, boasting very fine curves and a sleek silhouette. The contours are more attractive than ever and are adorned with chokers. The choker is a beautiful band that runs along the top edge to complete a photo of elegance with a sophisticated touch and feel.

The X60 Pro color palette is inspired by summer flowers and is available in blue or black. With blue, users can experience a visual glow and feel the eternal hope of a sunrise, consisting of soft blue and purple shades peeking through the morning fog. Black is a powerful color method that envelops consumers in the tranquil summer night sky, allowing them to feel the enthusiasm and passion hidden within it, the energy of life.

Price and stock status:

The vivo X60 Pro is now available for pre-order at Rs prices throughout Pakistan. With only 129,999, the phone will be available from April 6, 2021. Customers can pre-order now and request a VIP Experience Card and Free Goods Box.

In addition to the one-year warranty on the X60 Pro, vivo offers a 15-day free replacement and a 6-month accessory warranty. The vivo X60 Pro is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Bureau and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also use the slot 1 4G SIM card to access 12GB of free mobile internet (2GB internet / month for 6 months).

Please see the official product page for details.

* The selected application or game interface may be displayed at a refresh rate of 60Hz for reasons such as software compatibility.

** 5G capabilities depend on the availability of 5G and phone specifications of a particular carrier. Contact your local carrier for more information.

