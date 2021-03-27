Future Katana Zero DLC is “more than half the size” of the original game





DLC remains free to “repay the fans who gave it a lot”.

The developers of Katana Zero have revealed that the game’s future DLC size has increased six-fold and is now “more than half the size” of the base game.

The news comes from a Tumblr post from developer Askiisoft detailing the March development update. In a post, Askiisoft explains that future DLC will include more levels, mechanics, enemies, bosses, and intertwined story elements to justify larger sizes. The developers also describe the DLC as “similar to the Katana 1.5” because of its size.

As the size of DLC continues to grow, many are wondering if DLC will continue to be free as announced. Thanks to Katana Zero fans, Askiisoft also confirms that while DLC has grown significantly, it is free to “pay back to the fans who gave it a lot.”

Askiisoft announced plans for the Katana Zero DLC a while back. Development was delayed last year due to a pandemic, but now it’s back to normal and the game seems to be on track. Askiisoft also explains that the DLC will not be expanded anymore and the team is focused on completing the DLC as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the release date has not been announced.

However, Aschiisoft also revealed some new mechanics and enemies that the team has been working on to drive away fans. This includes a new level called “The Government Lab”. At this level, the player encounters a “new Mecca” scientist and fires a bullet at the player. Also revealed are several new weapons, including a plasma blaster and a flashy gravity warping robotic arm.

For those who have never heard of the game, Katana Zero is a fast-paced 2D action platformer that plays like Hotline Miami. It’s very difficult, but the quick restart and time rewind mechanism allows players to return to action immediately after death. Katana Zero is a Nintendo Switch originally released for PC, but recently it has also appeared on Xbox One.

