See rumors, HomePod secrets, macOS milestones





We at Macworld read and write about Apple all week, but we fully understand that you may not. But since you are here now, please allow us to catch up with everything you need to know from last week.

20 years of OS X

On Wednesday, March 24th, macOS X celebrated the 20th anniversary of its shipment to consumers. If you were using a Mac at the time, you’ll definitely remember how significant it was. If you weren’t, Jason Snell will tell you everything about it. From Steve Jobs’ despair to joy to his victorious return, the former Macworld editor-in-chief remembers it all so well that he couldn’t put it all in one article. Read them both here and here.

Proceedings against iPhone 13 mini

When the new 5.4-inch mini model joined the iPhone lineup, we thought it was the answer to the prayers of little phone enthusiasts. It may not be. With signs that the iPhone 12 mini isn’t selling very well, Macworld UK’s David Price argues that Apple shouldn’t build the iPhone 13 mini and probably shouldn’t listen to its customers.

HomePod mini has a secret sensor

As Apple’s only remaining smart speaker, the $ 99 HomePod rests a lot on its spherical shoulders. It’s already an integral part of Siri-based smart homes, but it doesn’t take full advantage of its potential. Bloomberg reported this week that the HomePod mini has a hibernate temperature and humidity sensor. Why is it there? Will it do anything? I want to learn someday.

Apple Watch Rumors: Sturdy and Round?

The rumors of the iPhone 13 were full, but the rumors of the Apple Watch didn’t get through. But this week we have a couple. The first is offered in the form of a radically new design patent for the Apple Watch that could result in the first rounded design, but Karen Haslam of Macworld UK shouldn’t hold his breath for that. thinking about. It’s not uncommon to see the technology described by Apple moving to wearables at some point. A flexible display panel that is customizable and can be adjusted to fit the size of the user’s wrist.

In the short term, Bloomberg’s Mark Garman reports that Apple is working on a rugged case option for the Apple Watch that may come out this year. He states that this watch competes with the impact-resistant Casio G-SHOCK watch.

Waiting for iPad Pro

Another week has passed and the rumored iPad Pro hasn’t appeared. But still, Dan Moren didn’t stop understanding how the imminent tablet would improve with the current model.

