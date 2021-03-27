The Snapdragon 780G offers some great tips on the Pixel 6





Qualcomm has finally announced its popular midrange 5G Snapdragon 765G chip and successor to the 780G.

Scrolling through the list of the best midrange phones will increase your chances of stopping on a phone with a 765G. This was a big step forward in reducing powerful performance to affordable prices.

It also greatly improves 5G accessibility, making it the first Qualcomm chip to be built into the chipset instead of separating the 5G modem. This makes for slimmer and lighter 5G phones.

I’ve been patiently waiting for my successor for months and wondered what it could bring to the party and whether it was as influential as its predecessor, and now We know

On paper, the 780G looks like a big upgrade and could bring a big boost in many areas of this year’s cheaper flagship phones.

Google used the Snapdragon 756G on its flagship Pixel 5 device. As a result, we were able to see the expected upgrades for Pixel 6 first.

The Snapdragon 780G is more efficient than the 765G because it is built using a 5nm process. Qualcomm also advertises that AI performance has doubled and power has increased by 40%.

There are many camera improvements, such as the ability to capture images from three different camera sensors at the same time. 4K HDR video capture is supported. This is great when viewed on Pixel 6.

However, the biggest upgrade is in chip game skills. They support two features that were previously limited to the high-end Snapdragon 888: 10-bit HDR and 144Hz displays.

Well, this doesn’t make sure that every phone that boasts this chip has all these features. For example, you can’t imagine the Pixel 6 boasting a 144Hz screen, but it should improve game performance anyway. That should also mean a cheaper gaming-only phone, preferably a more affordable version of the ROG Phone 5.

The Pixel 5 is a great phone that stands out among the best Android phone crowds due to its small size, low cost and features. The upgrades offered by the 780G take all these benefits to the next level, further exciting the outlook for Pixel 6.

Performance improvements are welcomed, and more efficient processors will significantly improve phone battery life. Enhanced camera capabilities could also help Pixel 6 rebuild the line’s legacy as a leader in mobile photography.

I’ve written before about how big the Pixel 6 is for Google, and if you want to be the best camera phone again, you need to start anew with a new sensor. It’s also unclear at this stage whether Google will re-challenge the true flagship with the best processors.

We’re happy to see Google refocusing on camera hardware and re-introducing a flagship camera with no price tag, again with a midrange chip, ideally the 780G.

