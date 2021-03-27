Beeple: How this guy gets about $ 70 million from the NFT “Crypto Art”





(Beeple’s official art station page)

Digital artist Mike Winkelmann, dubbed Beeple, made history when the NFT for his work “Everydays: The First 5000 Days” was sold for $ 69 million at an online auction on March 11, 2021. ..

Six months before the monumental sale, Beeple art was only sold for $ 100.

Beeple’s art has certainly helped pave the way for the NFT’s popularity to explode.

The rise of Beeple’s digital art to fame

In an interview with an insider on March 16, Beeple said he didn’t expect his work to sell until people urged him to “see this NFT.”

Beeple launched the first series of NFTs in October 2020, selling pairs for $ 66,666.66 each. In December 2020, his series of works sold for a total of $ 3.5 million. Then, in February 2021, one of his first NFT art, sold for $ 66,666.66, was resold for $ 6.6 million.

“Well, if everyone wants it, it’s worth it,” he explained.

Beeple says the most expensive art to date, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” is worth about $ 70 million, and that all “Everyday” images produced after May 1, 2007 He said he thought about creating a collage.

Christie’s is proud to offer @ beeple’s “Everydays-The First 5000 Days” as the first pure digital work of art ever offered by a major auction company. Bids will be open from February 25th to March 11th.

Click here for details https: //t.co/srx95HCE0o | NFTpic.twitter.com/zymq2DSjy7 published in partnership with @makersplaceco

— Christie’s (@ChristiesInc) February 16, 2021

All these successes began to come true when Beeple turned his attention to learning more about blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs by the time the pandemic broke out, slowing his business.

However, Beeple believes that the sale of digital art made with his NFT was very misunderstood.

“I don’t think people understand that you have a token when you buy. You can show the token to show that you own the token, but you I don’t own the copyright, “he said.

Read also: NFT Art sold for $ 69 million, surpassing his record by $ 3.5 million. History behind “Everyday-The First 5000 Days”

Is NFT a bubble?Beeple shares his thoughts

In an interview with Fox News Sunday posted on Twitter on March 21, Beeple shared that the entire NFT epidemic was a “bubble.”

“To be honest, I definitely think it’s a bubble,” he said. “A bubble broke out. The bubble burst. And it wiped out a lot of junk, but it didn’t wipe out the internet. So I think the technology itself is powerful enough and will live longer than that. I will. “

Earlier, in an interview with CNBC published on March 12, Beeple said he believes that technology itself has numerous use cases beyond digital art.

He adds that he sees the NFT as a blank slate, and its value is purely speculative at this point.

Those who want to prove ownership in today’s digital world can use technology to create everyday things such as legal documents as NFTs.

Simply put, you can use NFTs to record ownership of your assets in a digital ledger similar to networks that support cryptocurrencies.

In the case of NFT, the digital ledger will be the Ethereum blockchain.

For now, the NFT’s focus revolves around digital art, memes, music and sportsplay.

