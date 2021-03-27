Dutch female tech heroes spread their wings to Japan





The post on LinkedIn made a video call between the Dutch Embassy in Japan and the founders of Ingelou Stol and Hilde de Vocht of Female Tech Heroes. This has increased the enthusiasm of both parties for a webinar focused on technology diversity. Stall: “It was really valuable to know that this topic is also high on the agenda of the Dutch Embassy in Japan.”

More than 450 people from Asia and Europe watched the webinar: live and then via YouTube. “Of course, that’s great,” says Stol. By doing this, she wants to inspire people and show them how great it is to work in the tech sector.

According to the Dutch Ambassador to Japan, Peter van Vollenhoet, technological innovation determines the way we live and work. “It determines our well-being. Innovation can only last long if it meets the needs of all members of society. More diversity for more diverse solutions.”

take time

According to a Goldman Sachs study, narrowing the gender gap between Japanese women and men could increase gross national product by 10-15%. “Change is coming,” says vander Vliet. “It will take some time.” “For example, the Tokyo Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be headed by highly talented women. Who soon increased the number of women on the board of the Olympic Committee.”

Some women in Japan are paving the way for gender diversity in the workplace. Like Annie Chang, the founder of Women in Technology Japan (WITJ) and one of the speakers during the webinar. Thirty years ago, Chan moved from Taiwan to Japan. She didn’t just overcome the language barrier. She also became a mother and was able to build a career in information technology. Chan said it was an uncommon combination in Japan.

Preferential treatment for men

She started her own business. At first I focused on training and later on hiring people in the IT sector. “There was a shortage of IT personnel in Japan, but it’s still scarce,” she says. Despite the shortage, she was told by her clients that men were preferred. “In Japan,’people’ do not simply think that women are suitable for some professions. “

Chan strongly opposed this prejudice and wanted to change it. In Japan, in addition to the perception that IT departments are only suitable for men, there is also the perception that working days are very long, Chan continues. “Many women find technology too difficult and uninteresting, but there are many jobs that require creativity and an open approach. That’s what I want to show.”

That’s why she and other diversity advocates founded “Women in Technology Japan eight years ago.” “In addition to full-time work, we all did it voluntarily.” The event was held on the theme of the Internet of Things and professions in the IT sector. To show what is possible, Chan states:

Annie Chan and Marjoline Jegalings (Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Chan points out that gender bias is deeply rooted in Japan. “For example, a mother who advises her daughter not to study computer science and encourages her to study literature. Media that does not portray women in the field of engineering. Education and society encourage women to choose for themselves. Not. They are primarily encouraged to make men shine and make them successful. They have their own voice and can’t imagine going on a career with their family. Often , Women are worried about what they can do for themselves. “

In the eight years that WITJ has existed, Chan has seen women come in who have become more confident and able to balance work and family. She also sees more equality slowly but surely coming to work. “Although most of the major decisions are still made by men, there are few examples of women in important positions.”

Chan himself is also an angel investor in two women-led artificial intelligence startups. She wants to invest in a new generation. “Because they want to work for a sustainable world, young people want to contribute something to society, not for money,” she says. Chan is confident that if young people follow their passion, they will come up with some really great solutions. “As an investor, I want to help build an ecosystem that helps young people get passionate about their work.”

A bigger problem than myself

Betsy Lindsey, co-founder and financial manager of Aircision, a startup based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, sees technology as a solution to “bigger problems than ourselves.” Startups are building laser-based communication systems that allow them to improve network connectivity in difficult-to-expand areas. “The gap between those who have access to the Internet and information and those who do not has it is widening. To us, information is almost like water and air. I believe some people can’t access it. I want to. “

Lindsey talks about her career at webinar as a role model for a female tech hero. His career began primarily at law firms that helped entrepreneurs start their own businesses. Then she went to work at the bank. She moved from Seattle to Hong Kong with her Dutch husband who works at Philips. There, she re-engaged in banking, starting up and scaling up technology. In 2011, the family moved to Eindhoven. She says which one Lindsey now calls her hometown.

Betsy Lindsey’s Journey Different Perspectives

Lindsey always tries to add another perspective. “Thinking things differently. It’s not black and white, but how can you achieve your goals differently? It takes that different perspective to come up with solutions to the problems we face with technology. Diverse teams have created more ingenuity and we need it. “

Japan is a familiar territory for Lindsey. She often traveled to Japan when she lived in Hong Kong. She is a fan of the country. “I love harmony with nature. Their culture and simplicity reflect that. The climate is similar to Seattle and the Netherlands, but the relationship with the climate is different and more accepted. It’s very different and it’s fascinating. “

According to Lindsey, the Japanese look more inward. If she could give a word of advice to a Japanese woman, it would be: But they should do it primarily in their own Japanese way. There is momentum to continue pushing the limits. It may be more difficult for them than we are here in the Netherlands. “

For Stol, the initiator of Female Tech Heroes, the webinar is the first step towards further collaboration. “Who knows, maybe someday there will be’Women Tech Heroes’ in Japan. How wonderful it is in real life! Let’s introduce Dutch technicians to Japanese technicians. We are in contact with Japan until we come. We have the same goals and this collaboration has a lot of potential for the future. “

