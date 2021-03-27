Best Tips and Tips for macOS 11 Big Sur





It’s been a few months since Apple released macOS 11 Big Sur. Now I’ve definitely adapted to the improved user interface, learned all the major new features, immersed in the enhanced messaging and maps app, and found my way. New search bar. However, the operating system is huge and there are always some new features that aren’t obvious and you may have missed them. Here are some of the Big Sur tips, tricks, and hidden features you need to check out.

Optimize charging

MacBook users will probably now know that it’s not a good idea to always charge your MacBook’s battery to 100%. To extend the life of the battery, we recommend charging it to about 80%. Find out more about charging and how it affects the battery.

But who really wants to monitor the charge level when the MacBook is connected and there is something to do? nobody. That’s why Apple has added a new feature to Big Sur called “Optimized Battery Charging.” This feature monitors when your MacBook is plugged in and unplugged, analyzes that data to adjust the battery charge, and ensures that the battery is fully charged when unplugged. When turned on, you will sometimes see “Charging on hold” as Apple is reducing the juice to extend battery life.

Battery charging optimization is on by default. You can turn this feature off if you want to track your battery usage yourself, or if you want to fully charge your battery each time you plug it in.Monitor password

From time to time, news about large-scale data breaches was reported, and a huge number of usernames and passwords were compromised. You probably don’t want to search Apple News to find them all, so Safari has the ability to let you know if your information is related to such leaks.

In Safari settings,[パスワード]In the section[既知のデータ漏洩によって侵害されたパスワードを検出する]Select the check box labeled. If you’re using iCloud Keychain support in Safari, this feature uses encryption technology to check for password derivation to see if your password has been compromised. In that case, Safari recommends a new secure password.

You have the option to have Safari check if your password has been compromised due to data breaches.Fix conversation

In iOS 14, you can pin a text conversation and display it at the top of the list of messaging apps. You can do the same with Big Sur.Right-click on a conversation in the list and in the pop-up menu[ピン]Just select. The conversation now appears in the center of the top of the list, making it easy to find. Pinned conversations are also synced to other devices, so they’re also pinned to your iPhone or iPad. To restore the pin, right-click and select Unpin.

Right-click to pin / unpin the conversation with a message.Add a control center shortcut

If Big Sur’s new Control Center looks familiar, it’s because you’ve seen it on iOS. (If you don’t know where it is, click the icon with the on / off switch stack pair next to Siri in the menu bar.) This works basically the same as on the iPhone. You’ll see a set of controls such as brightness and Wi-Fi. The first tip is: If you want to access any of the displayed controls with a single click, click the name, hold it down, and drag it to the right to the menu bar.

How to customize the switches and options in the control center is even less clear. There is no Edit button in Control Center, so you need to go to the Dock and Menu Bar tab in System Preferences. However, unlike the iOS version, the Mac Control Center customization options are very limited. Hopefully Apple will extend its customization options in future macOS updates, but for now there are seven permanent modules of Wi-Fi / Bluetooth / AirDrop. Don’t get in the way; keyboard brightness; screen mirroring; display, sound; and NowPlaying media controls — and three additional controls you can add:

Accessibility Shortcuts: This module allows you to activate accessibility UI features such as VoiceOver, color inversion, and head pointer. Battery: Shows the percentage of battery life remaining on your MacBook. Click it to see information about power supplies, apps that are using “critical energy”, and options to open Battery System Preferences. Fast User Switching: Provides the ability to change the user logged in to your Mac.

You can add an accessibility shortcut module in Control Center to quickly access UI options.

IDG

Turn off the startup sound

With the launch of Big Sur, the classic Mac sound that has existed for years, the startup chime, is back. As introduced in Wall-E, this is a tone that many years of Mac users have known and loved. But not everyone feels the same. That’s why Apple has incorporated a way to block it directly into System Preferences. Go to the Sound pane and uncheck the Play sound at startup box. However, we would appreciate it if you could give us a chance first.

IDG

Color your wallpaper

You’re watching your Mac all day, so it’s important to tweak its look to make it comfortable. As you already know about the light and dark appearance modes used since macOS Mojave, you can further tweak your Mac UI with Big Sur to make it even easier to see.

Within the General tab of System Preferences, you’ll see an Appearance section at the top of the window with the setting Allow wallpaper coloring in windows. In light mode, this option switches the window between shades of gray and white. Dark mode makes it even less noticeable, but the window switches between dark and pitch black.

In light mode, turning on tint makes the window gray.Listen for feedback as you type

In macOS Big Sur, the audio settings in Accessibility Preferences have been renamed to Audio Content. But that’s not the only new thing. There’s also a feature here that allows you to configure your Mac to announce the characters you type (appropriately called Speak typing feedback). For example, if you type the letter “A”, your Mac will display “A”. As you type a word, each letter is announced, and when you press the spacebar or the Return key, your Mac speaks the entire word.

However, this feature is not perfect. If you’re a fast typist, your Mac can’t keep up. It works well with Apple apps such as Notes, Pages, and Messages, but implementations in Safari and third-party apps may be uneven or not available at all, and some characters are spoken as follows: not. • (Option-8). However, it is a useful feature if you have vision problems.

If you turn on Talk Typing Feedback, your Mac will say what you just typed. Look inside the Safari tab

Who has so many tabs in Safari that it’s almost impossible to find the page you need? If not, congratulations on being organized that way. But for the rest of us, you’ll find that the features of Safari 14 are very useful. When you hover over a tab, you’ll see a preview thumbnail of the web page, so you don’t have to click or click on the tab to find the one you’re looking for.

Move your cursor over the Safari tab to see a preview of the page.Fill the signed system volume

Remember when you upgraded to macOS Catalina, you suddenly saw two storage volumes on your Mac? One is called Macintosh HD and the other is called Macintosh HD – Data. This is Apple’s implementation of read-only system volumes, Macintosh HD is a read-only system volume, and Macintosh HD – data is used to store files and data.

On macOS Big Sur, Apple has upgraded its Macintosh HD volume to a signed system volume. This adds “encryption protection” to maintain the integrity of the OS. It also makes software updates safer and more reliable, allowing you to restore your OS without a complete reinstall. You don’t need to do anything to get this protection. It is included in the installation process. However, if you are using third-party backup software, please contact the developer to ensure that they are compliant with a single system volume. If not, the backup software may not have created a system volume backup that you can use to boot your Mac.

In macOS Big Sur, read-only system volumes have been upgraded with crypto protection.Check the news in Notification Center

When Big Sur was released, Apple revamped Notification Center to support small, simple items that provide quick access to widgets, information and controls. You may have added some of them for calendars, reminders, podcasts, and other apps you use regularly.

Curiously, when Big Sur was released, the news wasn’t available as a widget, but it changed in the 11.1 update. If you want to keep track of news, or if you’re a subscriber to Apple News +, this is a great widget. So if you were configuring a widget at the time and forgot it, you can add news now (after installing the software update on Big Sur). (And if you don’t know anything about widgets, here’s a complete guide on how widgets work.)

News is now available as a Notification Center widget.See how the app processes the data

Apple believes that your privacy is a priority and that users should know about your data and how it is used. macOS is packed with features to ensure that you are aware of your privacy concerns. BigSur 11.1 introduces new features that Apple may have missed.

If you peruse the App Store, you’ll find a new section on each app page called App Privacy. This section describes the types and types of data that a particular app may collect and send to developers. This is a great feature to help you make a purchase decision. Apple describes what developers don’t need to disclose in the privacy section of the app. Only apps that meet all of Apple’s strict standards in that article do not need to list the data collected in the app’s privacy.

App Store[アプリのプライバシー]In the section you can find out about the app’s approach to privacy. Get air quality reports via Siri Get air quality reports for locations in the United States, Germany, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom

Siri on iOS is updated more often than on Mac. However, Apple will eventually add new features to MacSiri. For example, the air quality report available on iOS arrived at Siri on Mac with the 11.1 update for Big Sur.

When you ask Siri about the air quality at your location, Siri responds with a report card that contains data from various indexes used to measure air quality. Click the report card to open the location report on the BreezoMeter website.

Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

