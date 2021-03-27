Google Pay and other UPI apps get new SOP: NPCI volume limit added





Highlights: The National Payment Authority of India has set new guidelines for digital payments. NPCI has also created a complex three-tier structure to ensure compliance. Non-compliant UPI players provide an effort to describe their efforts towards NPCI.

India’s National Payments Corporation has set new guidelines for digital payment apps, limiting its share of total transactions through a unified payment interface to 30% of India’s total transaction volume.

The 30% limit will be calculated on a rolling basis based on the total amount of transactions the player has processed in the UPI over the last three months since January 1, 2021.

We also created a three-tier structure to properly implement the new guidelines. In addition, existing players with a high market share in terms of trading volume will have two years to comply with the directive.

NPCI 3-layer structure of UPI apps such as Google Pay

NPCI has also created a complex three-tier structure to ensure compliance. According to NPCI, the system is designed not to affect current users.

1. The app will reach level 1 and be alerted when the market share reaches 25-27%. Alerts should be confirmed.

2. If you have a market share of 27.1% to 30%, you will reach level 2. At this point, the app should take steps to reduce its market share and then share it with regulators.

3. At Level 3, or with a market share where PhonePe and Google Pay currently exceed 30%, the app will need to stop onboarding new users.

UPI players who already had a market share of over 30% before this year’s regulation came into force, Google PayandPhonePe, have two years to comply with the policy. NPCI will check compliance every six months since January 2022.

This guideline ensures that UPI does not depend on a single player. Paytm is the largest digital payment platform, processing over 1.2 billion transactions each month. We offer all digital payment methods such as wallets, UPIs, cards and banking services.

