Google supports digital aspirations in Thailand





Wang says Google aims to promote women’s economic empowerment.

Digital tools have become an important factor in surviving this difficult time, as individuals and small businesses are suffering from a pandemic. Google Thailand intervened to provide help.

Jackie Wang, Google Thailand’s first female country director, is determined to provide digital capabilities to help those suffering from the effects of the pandemic and help Thais move forward in the digital economy.

According to Wang, Google Trends is a useful tool to help brands and businesses understand people’s interests during a pandemic and help them plan and execute their strategies.

Google’s search engine has helped Thais access reliable information about Covid-19 from the Thai Ministry of Public Health and the World Health Organization.

“Even without a pandemic, Thailand will continue to be an important market where Google can bring the right and right technology solutions to Thais,” she said.

Cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) have become the digital foundation of enterprises.

“Last year, Google appointed a country head for cloud services to accelerate growth and support digital transformation,” Wang said.

Digital skill training

Google and its strategic partners have worked with the Saphan Digital program to support digital skills training for local small businesses (SMEs) and individuals.

The second phase of the scheme will take place this year and is projected to provide training to 100,000 SMEs and individuals.

Local SMEs account for 34% of Thailand’s GDP and 85% of the country’s employment. However, this segment is suffering during a pandemic.

According to Mr. Wang, the country’s economy is expected to recover this year, supported by the deployment of vaccines.

YouTube, a subsidiary of Google, has become an important platform for self-learning during pandemics.

“Students learn the language here, and individuals learn how to bake cookies and change tires,” she said.

Wang says YouTube in Thailand is at the forefront of the ASEAN region with a diverse and rich ecosystem of creators, YouTubers and viewers.

YouTube viewing time in Thailand increased by 20% in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, YouTube in Thailand has more than 450 channels and more than 1 million subscribers. This is called the Gold Button Channel. There are 10 channels, called Diamond Button Channels, each with at least 10 million subscribers.

Google has launched YouTube Shorts as a short video tool for creators and artists.

“We are experimenting with it in India and planning to deploy it elsewhere,” she said. “We believe there are many growth opportunities through search and YouTube in the face of economic slowdown.”

Thailand’s Internet economy is in promising forecasts. According to a joint report by Google, Temasek and Bain & CO, it is expected to reach US $ 53 billion (US $ 1.65 trillion) by 2025, up from US $ 8 billion in 2020.

She helps people access the products and services they need, engage in secure social interaction, enjoy entertainment content, support online education, and make it easier for small businesses to do business. Said. Many offline businesses are moving online to catch the e-commerce boom and develop online advertising.

Focused privacy

The global trend is shifting to the protection and privacy of personal data.

Future updates to Apple’s iOS 14 operating system will notify users and allow them to decide whether to allow tracking of digital footprints on Apple devices.

Last year, Google announced that it would not support Chrome’s third-party cookies by 2022. Some browsers today, such as Safari and Mozilla Firefox, no longer support third-party cookies.

“User privacy is Google’s top priority,” Wang said. “That’s why we’ve allowed users to control their privacy for some time.”

Google also wants to keep the ecosystem running smoothly.

She said the company emphasizes helping small businesses improve their skills and work towards economic recovery. Google plans to develop the best product strategy to provide a solution that meets the demands of Thais.

In response to the Thai government’s move to tax foreign digital platforms, Mr. Wang said there are no clear details on how taxes will be collected, but the company will respect the decision and comply with local regulations. It was.

Diversity and inclusiveness

She is fortunate to be part of Google, which supports diversity and inclusiveness.

Staff with different cultures and backgrounds can listen to different perspectives through discussions.

Wang said her role is to empower the team, overcome barriers and help tackle problems constructively.

She said Google is focused on creating opportunities even in uncertain situations.

“We are actively moving forward to overcome obstacles,” said Mr. Wang.

“Even with pandemics and uncertainties, there is always an opportunity. The important thing is to find a way to manage the uncertainties. Tips still control what is controllable, group issues and prioritize them. Set rankings, focus on your team, and use a positive mindset. To address challenges. “

Women’s empowerment

She said women are likely to make a significant difference in society.

“But we have made progress in helping women and girls move forward around the world, but that progress is fragile, unfinished and uniquely threatened by pandemics,” said Wang. Said.

Women also carry disproportionate amounts of unpaid domestic work, putting an estimated 20 million girls worldwide at risk of not returning to school.

Reduced employment, loss of income and lack of access to education will hinder the economic progress of women and girls, especially those from poorly serviced communities, for future generations. ..

She said these alarming realities require swift and decisive action.

For this reason, the company has launched a campaign called the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls, which has 2,500 to organizations, including Thai organizations working to promote women’s financial empowerment and pave the way for prosperity. I promised to fund $ 10,000. ..

