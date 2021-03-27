How the Playbook is changing the outlook for real estate technology — RISMedia





Q & A with Joe Skousen, Founder and President of Inside Real Estate

Inside Real Estate continues to maintain its position as an innovation leader in real estate technology. In August 2020, they made a significant innovation investment focused on accelerating the use of technology to dramatically improve the experience of real estate professionals and consumers throughout the housing trading cycle. Was announced.

With a well-defined vision and a team of veteran leadership, Inside Real Estate is at the forefront of groundbreaking “playbook” technology that seeks to simplify the lives of real estate professionals everywhere. That is. Here, Joe Skousen, CEO of CORE Division at Inside Real Estate, discusses the new technology and the company’s plans to publish a playbook to the industry.

“Playbook” is a new buzzword for 2021. What are they? JoeSkousen: In a broad sense, a “playbook” is a collection of tactics or methods that simplify actions, like best practices. list. Often, it only describes a documented, step-by-step process associated with repeatable tasks. What we do at Inside Real Estate is completely different. We are not just writing playbooks. We build these playbooks directly on the kvCORE platform and build on the principles that have supported our products over the years: ease of use, automation, customization, and high ROI.

Tell us about your plans to bring this technology to the industry. Are other companies using playbooks? JS: I’ve seen some tech companies in other industries use playbooks in a similar way. For example, SaaS marketing and sales companies such as HubSpot and Outreach offer playbook tools that you can access from your platform’s CRM records to provide guidance to your sales team.

Our playbook goes even deeper. These are a proven set of “play”, like wizards that guide users through a series of curated and branded and tailored activities for brokers and agents to deliver the desired business outcomes. It has a logical flow that can be achieved more easily and quickly. We’ve seen how our customers are using our technology well. As such, the new playbook is based on best practices that help kvCORE customers reduce the time it takes to reach their goals and maximize their investment.

How exactly do these “playbooks” work within kvCORE? JS: kvCORE’s nickname is “Productivity Platform”, and kvCORE’s playbook is the next great productivity boost. It’s like pressing an “easy button”.

Use the playbook built into kvCORE to simplify and automate all best practices for common real estate activities such as promoting new lists, hosting open houses, engaging spheres, hiring, and farming. Curated the most influential sets Combine features and activities into one simple, automated, streamlined workflow that appears directly on your dashboard.

For example, List Playbook Promotions consists of 13 of the most powerful and proven kvCORE features and is queued for immediate use. You just hit the play. Upcoming campaigns can be completed with a single click, as agents can customize playback and save changes as defaults. It’s more than just a list of task plans and activities. These playbooks are prepared and designed for launch. This is a one-click experience for multi-channel, multi-faceted workflows that has proven to give the best results.

When can you start seeing this new technology from Inside Real Estate? JS: From the spring of 2021, we will publish a series of playbooks to more than 250,000 kvCORE users. To see kvCORE, go to insiderealestate.com.

