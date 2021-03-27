ASUS launches an all-in-one Windows PC in India.Please see here for the detail





New Delhi: On Friday, ASUS launched the AiO V241, an all-in-one Windows computer with dual PC and display capabilities, for Rs 61,990 in the Indian market.

According to the company, ASUS AiO V241 is not only for computing and video conferencing needs that consumers meet with their PCs, but also for watching TV, playing console games, watching OTT content, streaming movies, and more. It aims to meet the consumer needs of multimedia content. Single device.

“The launch of the new all-in-one solution has reestablished our commitment to the Indian market to provide cutting-edge technology that can support the future of collaboration, work and play,” said Leon Yu, Regional Director, Systems Business Group, ASUS India. Mr. says. South Asia said in a statement.

ASUS AiO V241 is equipped with Intel’s 11th generation Tiger-lake i5 processor and Intel’s latest Iris Xe for better graphics solutions.

The AiO features a 23.8-inch Full HD Nano Edge display with wide-view technology and a 2mm physical bezel that is almost invisible.[1] Amazing design with a screen-to-body ratio of 88%.

ASUS AiO V241 has a full I / O port, including four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports mounted on the back, providing 10 times the data transfer speed of USB 2.0. For maximum user convenience, there is also a USB 2.0 port and audio combo jack for easy access to the bottom edge of the screen.

In addition, the company also announced the ASUS AiO V222 with a frameless 22-inch full HD display. Combined with the advanced ASUS SonicMaster bass reflex speaker system, proprietary ASUS Splendid and Tru2Life Video technology, the ASUS AiO V222 aims to provide delicious and immersive visuals.

ASUS AiO V222 is powered by up to 10 generations of Intel Core i5 processors for smooth and easy multitasking performance, increased energy efficiency and enhanced multimedia capabilities. It can be used with up to 8GB of high-speed DDR4 memory. Both models support dual storage capabilities with up to 1TB HDD and up to 512GB SSD.

