The rugged Apple Watch 7 is reportedly what we know.





In addition to the Apple Watch 7, a new Apple Watch may appear later this year. Apple is reportedly working on a rugged version of its flagship smartwatch, aiming for Garmin’s demographics of outdoor sports enthusiasts.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Garman, “people familiar with the matter” said a variation of the Apple Watch for extreme sports athletes could debut in 2021. Take a look at SE with last year’s Apple Watch 6.

So what makes the rugged Apple Watch different from what we already know? According to Garman sources, Apple could debut a new rubberized exterior that is more protective than the familiar aluminum, titanium and stainless steel case products.

The Apple Watch is already a capable outdoor companion, offering GPS, emergency services, and activity tracking of all kinds, but it’s usually not suitable for serious hikers, bikers, and rock climbers. Instead, most of the best sports watches boast a military-grade durability rating, including excellent water resistance, temperature, and scratch resistance.

Rugged Apple Watch: Battery life is key

Major outdoor sports watches significantly extend battery life compared to existing Apple Watches. Most versions of Apple’s smartwatch last for about 18 hours, but that estimate is reduced if continuous GPS tracking is used. 18 hours is the time that some outdoor wearables last only in active GPS mode.

The recently released Garmin Enduro can last up to a year (yes, 365 days) in an optimized battery saving mode. This is to show what Apple is against.

If Apple plans to compete with the best Garmin watches, it may seem to improve the overall battery life of the Apple Watch. This has been a wishlist upgrade among Apple Watch fans for several years and we are cautiously optimistic about what it will eventually happen.

Even Bloomberg sources reduce their information. People “familiar with this issue” said the rugged Apple Watch model could still be canceled or delayed. Apparently, this isn’t the first time Apple has considered launching this type of smartwatch variant.

Rugged Apple Watch Price and Release Date

Whether you’re a longtime outdoor sports enthusiast or have started a new adventurous activity in the past year due to safety restrictions on indoor activities, a dedicated sports watch is a wise investment. Notable models like the Garmin fenix 6 and Enduro aren’t cheap, so they’re called investments.

It’s interesting to see if the rumored rugged case of the Apple Watch will be as expensive as other premium casings. It’s unlikely to be cheaper than the baseline Series 7 (if you need a cheaper sports watch, consider the Garmin Instinct or Amazfit T-Rex Pro).

If the rugged Apple Watch is actually released this year with the Series 7, we expect to see even more leaks in the coming months. Like a clockwork, Apple plans to update its Apple Watch every September.

And if the rugged Apple Watch doesn’t arrive this year, we wonder how the company is manipulating its sleeves or its wrists. Apple Watch 7 may not debut with iPhone 13 as Apple split the Apple Watch and iPhone events last year. The company will need some feed beyond the flagship for the Apple Watch-centric keynote.

