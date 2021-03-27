Google Drive adds a new search operator to make it much easier to find specific files





Google has allowed additional operators to update the drive search feature to make it much easier to find specific files. For those unfamiliar, the search operator allows you to specify the parameters under which the search will be performed, but exclude results other than those parameters. The company has also slightly modified other existing parameters to make it a little clearer how the files are placed. The following is an example of a task to search for using a running operator and a list of those changes.

from: Now returns files shared by the specified email address. Previously, files owned by that email address were returned.

to: Now returns files shared with the specified email address. Previously, all files that the email address had permission to view, comment on, or edit were returned.

sharedwith: is a new search operator that returns files owned by the specified email address or files that you have permission to view, comment, or edit.

Owner: Returns files owned by the specified email address. There is no change to this operator, but you can use it to return the result of using the from: operator before.

Google Workspace update

As you can see, these changes are focused on making the search more consistent with the user’s intent, rather than thinking about what the server should return. Google has recently been rampaging to truly transform its approach to serving users by eradicating the concept of complexity from software and services and humanizing interactions with offerings.

These updates to the search operator allow you to find the files you share with you with a more specific search and make those files faster with more memorable details about the files. You can find it.

Google

Both end users and administrators need to do nothing to take advantage of these benefits, as they are switched on by default through Google servers. All you have to do is wait for a while. Many may already be able to access and use these new operators, but care must be taken as others may appear at any time between now and next week and a half. Also note that from: and to: do not return files shared before February 2021.

All Google Workspace tiersG Suite BasicG Suite for Business

availability





