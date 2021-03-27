StartGNV hosts Women in Innovation AMA





Gainesville, FL (WCJB)-StartGNV hosted a live Ask me Anything Thursday, focusing on women in Gainesville innovation.

The three panelists were Helena Cowley, President and CEO of Oxford Pharmaceuticals. Byppo founder Victoria Liu; Jennifer Harrell, interim assistant director of UF Innovate. They answered a variety of questions, from how to launch a startup to the role of mentorship in innovation. He also touched on issues such as the differences between being women in the industry and how to involve more women.

It’s not really something (being a woman of innovation) I think, but everyone is human and they have different biases, so they have knowledge of how people perceive you I think it is necessary. What comes to my mind is that if a woman is assertive, she is more likely to have a more aggressive and negative view than a man. I experienced it, Cowley said.

About Involving Women: Send Women to a Joint Study Group of Women Innovators! They have great mentorship, great programming, great networking, Harrell said. Own your wonderful stuff. I think it’s very important to help women build each other and each other own our wonderful things. It’s all about the confidence I think.

UF Innovate will host the Women in Tech: Virtual Speed ​​Networking event on March 30th. Here is a link to register.

