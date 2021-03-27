Nintendo Switch 2: What We Know About What Will Happen in 2021





Switch was a huge success for Nintendo. Especially after 2020, I will play Animal Crossing at home. The question now is … what’s coming next? Signs show a new 7-inch OLED model that allows 4K games when docked and will be available later this year. It may also have a new Nvidia processor capable of 4K Nintendo games for the first time.

Does that mean Switch 2 will be available later this year? It certainly looks like it. Maybe it’s called Switch 2 or Switch Pro. New Nintendo switch. Super Nintendo Switch. Super Nintendo Switch XL. Call it as you like. But it’s time for new Nintendo hardware. It seems more and more likely that the long-rumored “Switch Pro” will eventually occur in 2021.

Nintendo Switch debuted four years ago. The cheaper Switch Lite came out two years ago. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have already arrived. Sony and Microsoft are in the world of next-generation consoles. Meanwhile, the recent devastation of Nintendo for upcoming Switch games shed light on the famous new game, with no news about the new Switch hardware.

As always, Nintendo pays attention to the details. A polygon interview with Nintendo of America president Doug Bower last December suggested that Switch was in the middle of a console cycle and that “existing form factors” would be respected. However, there are increasing reports of new hardware. According to a Bloomberg report earlier last year, Nintendo may already be asking developers to upgrade their games to 4K for a final hardware update. A recent report goes into more detail about the Nvidia hardware that may be inside.

Nintendo Switch already sells more systems than Nintendo 3DS and may eventually catch up with the Wii. New switches may be more expensive, but they can co-exist with existing switch models. Of course, when a new switch arrives, expect some major games to debut together.

Nintendo declined to comment when asked about future plans.

Nintendo’s 3DS lineup continues to evolve, and switches may work as well.

Sarah Tew / CNET Very likely: larger OLED display, improved video games when docked

According to a Bloomberg report, the updated switch coming this year will feature a 7-inch 720p Samsung OLED. The existing Switch and Switch Lite have 720p displays, but 6.2-inch and 5.5-inch LCD panels. Reports of larger switch displays date back at least last year, but since then reports have pointed to various display manufacturers.

This is not a significant increase in screen size, but it could be more compact in parallel with the case redesign. Also, if the body is resized with the new switch, you may have problems connecting with the old switch accessories.

The resolution of 4K games on TV (detailed in the second Bloomberg report highlighting the new Nvidia chip) feels lagging, but it means a new wave of games optimized for 4K. .. If so, how do those games play on the go on a 720p screen and how do those games feel on the old switch?

Previous Nintendo 3DS updates provide ideas on how the switch evolves in stages

The original Nintendo Switch was introduced in 2017, but has undergone some evolution since then. The more affordable Handheld Switch Lite came out last fall, making it the easiest Switch to find inventories online. The original dockable switch also had a significantly improved battery life around that time.

Consoles connected to Nintendo TVs usually don’t get many updates after launch, but Nintendo handhelds tend to evolve every few years. Following Nintendo 3DS (early 2011), large screen 3DS XL (mid 2012), Nintendo 2DS (2013), New Nintendo 3DS and New Nintendo 3DS XL (late 2014 to early 2015), New Nintendo 2DS XL (2017).

On that timeline, it happens that you get another Switch update … this year. Will it happen? Well, 2017 was a long time ago, and the 2019 Switch Lite was basically a look upgrade (and feature reduction).

Switch Lite (top) and the original Switch (bottom). There is room for improvement.

Even a small update to Sarah Tew / CNET can bring many benefits

I’ve been dreaming about how the brand new Switch 2 pushes modular games into unknown territory all day long, but Switch is now in great success mode and it seems very unlikely that Nintendo will rock it. However, tweaking the hardware formula to add some additional perks to the new shiny model seems like a very likely move.

Switch is a system that causes a lot of wear. Joy-Cons may break, backcrack, make noise, or be accidentally thrown. Moving to a new version every few years is not a crazy idea for serious players.

Also, with current Switch hardware, the game console port is hitting a wall. The PS5 and Xbox Series X run a ring around the switch in terms of performance. You might think it’s a big deal, but the switch should allow at least 4K games at this point. Or, the graphics and performance of the ported game have been improved. It helps cross-platform games that seem to be happening at an increasingly paced pace.

Currently playing: Watch this: Yes, you can fix the cracked Nintendo Switch

10:47

XL version with OLED screen (and 1080p) larger than my wish list

Sure, I’m squinting at the Switch screen, especially the smaller Switch Lite. The 3DS will have a larger screen, and it may be easier to create an XL switch that shrinks the large bezel to expand the screen throughout the body. Maybe 7 inches, or 7.5. Makes the display better and brighter, allowing you to see the better 1080p resolution you get with docked Switch games.

Display may also move to OLED. It certainly helps with the clarity and quality of the display. The existing switch display is fine, but not good.

Improved processor

The Switch’s older Nvidia Tegra processor can handle the game without any problems, but the ventilation fan at the top shows that it has to be moved a bit more than I feel comfortable with. In addition to not requiring a vent fan (perhaps), the improved switch processor is also intended to improve handheld performance to a level where docked switches can run. Of course, I’m looking forward to a new processor four years from now.

4K when docked

If you have a new processor, it will help you push 4K games to your TV when docked. This will make the game look better, but it will also allow split-screen multiplayer to look good. I’m doing a lot of it on Switch now, and I want to see the game use more of my TV real estate.

Easier docking

If the onboard processor can handle the graphics better, it probably means that weird and bulky switch docks can also be shrunk. I like the official Nintendo unit, which is really compact and easy to pack and carry. We already have third party options, but we hope the entire official package will be more elegant.

Bluetooth audio

I’m still storing my wired 3.5mm headphones to connect to a switch near the bedside table. It’s ridiculous. Everything else works with Bluetooth headsets, but not with switches. Nintendo’s controller is wireless. Now, let me introduce you to Bluetooth audio.

Fix the kickstand

The dockable switch is also a great little prop arcade machine for two players. I love the idea. However, with Switch’s kickstand, the idea doesn’t work. I need to balance it just right, otherwise the switch will flip over (not a great idea for kids). Maybe the revised, smaller switch dock can double as its stanchion stand.

The color of Switch Lite is nice. There should be more.

Sarah Tew / CNET contains many colors (Switch Lite, etc.)

The colorful switches are fun, and I’m just saying that the original switches are only available in black.

Sturdier Joy-Cons (with D-pad and analog trigger)

Joy-Con is built into accessories such as Labo and Ring Fit Adventure, so I’m not sure if it makes sense to change the general format of the controller. But in reality, it needs to be upgraded. His son, who is obsessed with Fortnite on the Xbox, commented that Switch’s controls were sick enough. Nintendo has a Pro controller, but it still doesn’t have an analog trigger.

The new version of Joy-Cons is quite late. I want to see a more awkward revision that doesn’t feel too tiring over time. I want to improve the vibration with a more accurate tactile sensation, but what’s really cool is the set of true analog trigger buttons for games that can take advantage of them.

And the cross key. Switch Lite has modified the buttons on the left to introduce a genuine classic Nintendo-style cross key that helps make games like NES Classics and Tetris 99 feel more natural. The Joy-Con controller on the original switch doesn’t have a cross key, but it would be nice to have one.

Will it arrive by the holidays or will it arrive earlier?

Four and a half years seems to be the best time for an upgraded switch to appear. It doesn’t have to be a brand new system, but it can be completely improved. The success Nintendo has already seen from Switch makes a lot of sense. It may justify higher prices (as the report suggests).

However, if previous Nintendo hardware upgrades are a metric, the changes may not be big enough to trigger the purchase of a new one. Existing switch owners may be fine with what they already have, unless they wait for it or want to handle the upgrade themselves when the time comes. Like the PlayStation and Xbox mid-lifespan console upgrades (PS4 Pro or Xbox One X), these are great, but not required.

But in the opinion of a real expert, I turned to an 8-year-old child. “Take out the two little controllers and pull them apart to pull up the little screen. It’s a switch that fits in your pocket,” he said. I don’t know if Switch Micro will happen soon, but that’s what he wants. That’s not a terrible idea.

