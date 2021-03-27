Cheap OLED TVs are coming and gamers should be very happy





The smaller it is, the cheaper it is. That’s usually how it works on TV, right? In fact, that doesn’t always apply to OLED TVs in practice. In fact, the smaller it can be, the more expensive it can be.

But not so long. A new generation of affordable 4K OLED TVs will soon be available, making OLED sets cheaper and more likely to choose OLED as the TV panel technology of choice for both PC and console gamers.

Two important sizes to note are the 42-inch and 48-inch sets, both of which support 4K resolution and 120Hz updates. Last year, it was the 48-inch panel that broke the standard in terms of size and cost. 48-inch OLED TVs can actually be more expensive than 55-inch sets, because first we’ll explain what we know about these new TVs.

Next-class 42-inch OLED panels are expected to cost about one-third less than existing 55-inch panels and cost 48-inch panels (of course, only the panels, not the rest of the TV). I will.

Still, something like LG’s super-popular 55-inch and 48-inch CX OLED TVs are currently available for around $ 1,300 / 1,300 / AU $ 2,800, so the new 42-inch size could be less than $ 1,000 / 1,000 / AU. There is sex. $ 2,000 mark. It’s not exactly pocket money, of course, but it’s a big step towards mainstream affordability.

The cheap 48-inch OLED, which is expected later this year, should be slightly more expensive than the 42-inch class. So you should be able to make your choice based on your taste as much as the price.

Why are OLED TVs cheaper?

The 2021 LG OLED TV range will include smaller OLED TVs than ever before (image credit: LG)

It all depends on how the panels are built into the OLED TV. Very simply, the core component is a glass section cut from a larger sheet, the latter known as the substrate or mother glass.

The size of this mother glass sheet has grown over generations over time as manufacturing techniques have improved. LG currently dominates the production of large OLED panels for TVs. The majority of TV sets, both LG itself and other brands like Panasonic and Sony, use LG panels.

LG is currently using what is known as 8.5G technology to manufacture OLED panels. This includes a 2,500 x 2,200 mm mother glass sheet. Until recently, LG could only cut one size of OLED in one direction from one sheet. Depending on the size of the panel, most of the sheet could be wasted.

For example, you can cut only two 77-inch OLED panels from one sheet. By comparison, the latest manufacturing technology can be used to cut 10 or more 42-inch panels from a single base glass.

Recently, LG is producing 48-inch panels using the space left over when producing 77-inch panels. This was an improvement over the complete waste of spare boards when producing 77-inch panels, but linked 48-inch production to the demand for relatively low 77-inch panels.

In 2021, LG will allocate some mother glasses for pure 48-inch production. This allows you to cut eight 48-inch panels from one sheet.

LG B1 OLED (2021) (Image credit: LG)

Anyway, according to industry analyst Display Supplychain Consultants, LG plans to dramatically increase OLED production this year. LG plans to develop 8 million large OLED panels for TVs in 2021. In 2020, LG produced about 4.4 million.

The biggest increase will be in these new 42-inch and 48-inch categories. The 42-inch class is essentially new. However, LG is expected to increase production of 48-inch OLED panels by a factor of five in 2021 compared to 2020. Of course, mass production usually means low prices. So will there be $ 1,000 / less than 1,000 4K OLED TVs in 2021? It looks very, very possible.

Gamer’s dream

The 42-inch OLED size may be suitable for gamers, especially if there is no significant price cut compared to the larger size immediately.

This is a combination of ergonomics and the unique benefits of OLEDs over gaming LCDs, the most important of which is response time.

Ergonomically, if you’re buying a panel primarily for games, you might want to put it on your desk and sit pretty close. In that scenario, there is definitely something that is too big. When it comes to the benefits of OLEDs over gaming LCDs, the biggest issue to consider is response time.

(Image credit: Samsung)

LCD manufacturers generally claim that pixel response performance is as low as 1 millisecond. However, this is a measure of how quickly the LCD changes from one shade of gray to another between two similar colors. Measures the time it takes for an LCD pixel to complete the transition from completely on to completely off and from white to black. As a result, it is orders of magnitude slower. You are looking at more than 10ms, probably more than 15ms.

By comparison, OLED pixels can fully switch states in just a few milliseconds. In other words, OLEDs provide pixel response performance that LCDs can only pretend to achieve. Faster response means sharper, clearer graphics and better support for higher refresh rates that gamers have come to want.

Meanwhile, some OLED brands have been working on another important indicator, latency reduction.

This is the time it takes for the video output from the input source that is using the screen that is actually displaying the image. For games, many delays and lags can significantly reduce the responsiveness of the game. With enough lag, it can be nearly impossible to play competitive games online.

Something like the LG CX has a lag of well below 20ms in low latency mode, comparable to LCD game monitors. Combined with much better pixel response and comparable latency, OLEDs have significant advantages over most gaming LCD monitors.

This is true despite the fact that OLED TVs are best at 120Hz, even though LCD monitors can reach 360Hz refresh rates. The comparison is very technical, but in the simple version, the excellent response performance allows the OLED to provide a relatively low latency.

On top of that, OLEDs show dramatically better contrast thanks to pixel-by-pixel lighting and better viewing angles, and it’s clear that OLEDs have a lot to offer to gamers.

Best deals on today’s best 48-inch OLED TVs

