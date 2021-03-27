The hacker captured by Google was an anti-terrorism operation





With tech companies constantly capturing user location data and governments leveraging these herds, a group of US and UK technicians unveiled the Locus Charter this week, ten principles of ethical retention and location use. Did. data. Facebook has released a survey of Chinese hacking group Evil Eye, which continues to launch spy campaigns targeting Uighurs. In this latest case, the group used a front company to develop spyware and carefully distributed both Android and iOS malware through fake app stores and contaminated websites.

Meanwhile, a series of ransomware called DearCry piggybacks on the same Microsoft Exchange vulnerability that was first exploited by Chinese hackers for espionage around the world. And the dark web market is flooded with Covid vaccine-related scams, fake dose marketing, and counterfeit evidence of vaccination.

To reduce the threat posed by browser-related attacks, companies like Internet infrastructure company Cloudflare are using a new generation of faster and easier-to-use while preventing malicious code from running directly on their computers. We are developing a browser isolation tool. Past repetition.

Last week, Google’s Threat Analysis Group and its Project Zero bug hunting team used an unidentified hacking group for nine months in 2020, using 11 previously unknown security vulnerabilities in the spread of digital attacks. I made it clear. However, a hint about who the hacker is. On Friday, MIT Tech Review reported that the hacker was an agent of the Western government conducting anti-terrorism operations. This situation adds to the ongoing discussion of vulnerability disclosure logistics and parameters only when it relates to covert activities undertaken by friendly governments. The vulnerability in this case was in ubiquitous software such as Google’s own Chrome browser for Windows 10 and Apple’s mobile Safari browser.

On Friday, Dominion Voting Systems filed a $ 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News in Delaware, and broadcasters said Dominion, which uses voting machines in 28 states, will be in 2020. He claimed that he tried to raise the rating by falsely claiming that he had conducted the US elections fraudulently. .. The company wrote in a proceeding that Fox News sold false stories of fraudulent elections to serve its commercial purposes, seriously injuring Dominion in the process. Voting technology company Smartmatic filed a similar proceeding against Fox News in February.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have spent months trying to undermine the outcome of the election and the credibility of President Joe Biden’s victory, based on these allegations and other conspiracy theories. The campaign partially fueled the deadly parliamentary riots on January 6, which led to Trump’s second impeachment.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received 791,790 complaints in the 2020 Internet Crime Report, an increase of 69% from 2019. The total loss reported was astonishing at $ 4.1 billion. In particular, the so-called business email breach attacks, which had increased throughout the 2010s, caused the greatest damage, with 19,369 complaints totaling about $ 1.8 billion. There were 241,342 complaints about phishing attacks, totaling more than $ 54 million. In 2020, ransomware attacks were the source of the high-profile risk, with a total of 2,474 individual incidents and losses of over $ 29.1 million. IC3 data is incomplete. This is because not all incidents are reported, especially if the victim hesitates to admit that they have paid the attacker, such as a ransomware attack. However, the numbers still provide a valuable sense of context and scale.

Taiwanese electronics maker Acer was hit by a ransomware attack last weekend. The prolific REvil ransomware group demanded a record $ 50 million payment to crack Acer’s system and prevent the stolen data from being leaked. However, the attack did not shut down Acer’s production network, and the company announced its fourth-quarter earnings on schedule a few days after the attack. So far, Acer has downplayed the severity of the attack.

