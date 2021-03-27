Did the iPhone 13 Pro leak reveal a camera redesign and bring back a new matte black color?





The iPhone 13 is still about six months away, but rumors continue about Apple’s flagship smartphone.

Again, EverythingApplePro has a lot of new rumors shared in favor of leaker Max Weinbach. This time around, the focus is primarily on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, ranging from camera hardware and software changes to new colors (via AppleInsider).

We loved the design of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, but were a little dissatisfied with the color options. Fortunately, Apple may have new options in its iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

The first is matte black. This seems to have been hit hard by Samsung’s great pride in the OnePlus 9 Pro, which reflects the Galaxy S21’s Phantom Black and Stellar Black (why OnePlus !? even if it’s not available in the US). The second is an orange or bronze color, which Weinbach says is very unlikely to actually be released.

Regardless of the new color, another change that may be made to the iPhone 13 Pro is a new finish on the stainless steel edge of the device that helps eliminate fingerprints and stains. This is a very necessary fix if you have used or seen one of the iPhone 12 Pro models, especially the gold version.

Another notable revelation is about the rear camera array on the iPhone 13 Pro model. It holds separate raised lenses on the back, but they should stick out of the phone much less than the iPhone 12 Pro.

Other new leaks are based on camera software improvements. The first is an extension of portrait mode, which improves edge detection from beta data integration between the lens and LiDAR sensor. Finally, perhaps working in conjunction with new sensor shift technology, it improves video image stabilization and allows you to track your subject and keep it stable in the center. This is similar to what you see on GoPro and other action cameras.

Weinbach has a fairly solid track record, but no perfect leaker, and some of these rumors are definitely not true due to bad sources or changes in Apple’s plans before the actual launch. I understand this.

