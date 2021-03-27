Instagram’s new kids app raises many questions | Domestic and Global





San Francisco Social Media is not built with children in mind. Facebook was originally created for Ivy League college students, Instagram originated from its founder’s love for Bourbon, and YouTube started as a video dating site.

However, teens are active on social media, and many children under the age of 13 already have an online social life. They build the world with their friends in Minecraft, FaceTime and send texts and emojis via tools such as Facebook Messenger Kids. However, they use the app and browse the internet not designed with them in mind.

Before letting kids fall in love with TikTok, fall into a YouTube hole, or open their own Instagram account, parents need to consider which social media is right for their family. That is a complicated question, especially when other forms of socialization for children are still pending in many parts of the country.

In addition to the conundrum, businesses are increasingly creating tools specifically for the youngest users of the Internet, who are old enough to enter words on their smartphones and computers, but too young for existing social media apps. We already have YouTube Kids and Facebook Messenger Kids. Facebook is currently working on an Instagram version for children under the age of 13.

In the United States, federal law limits the tracking and targeting of people under the age of 13, and businesses often avoid this by using weak age verification. To access popular sites and apps, children can rent an adult account, have their parents create an account, or lie about their age and start on their own. Or, for YouTube, just open it in your browser on the school-provided Chromebook.

The threat of privacy regulations is imminent, competition for young users is intensifying, and there is a desire to attract children to the online ecosystem before becoming a junior high school student, and social media companies are entering the market. Below are some questions that parents need to consider before registering their child.

What are your biggest concerns about allowing children on social media?

According to Titania Jordan, Chief Parenting Officer at online surveillance firm Bark, parents’ main concern about allowing young children on social media is sexual content and exposure to predators.

She is worried that giving children a screen-based alternative to face-to-face dialogue, no matter what precautions are included, is a bad idea. However, parents and children have many urgent matters to worry about and have few face-to-face socializing options, so many people put off screen time concerns during the pandemic.

Not all online interactions are the same. Some parents may be okay with text-based communication, but things like Instagram cause other problems. Photo-based social experiences can affect self-esteem and mental health, as well as one-on-one text.

The experts we talked to are particularly worried about the companies behind these apps, and in the case of Instagram plans, they’re struggling with Facebook’s track record. Facebook’s priority is not to protect children. According to Jordan, they are for-profit companies trying to monetize their time.

Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense Medias, agrees. This is basically what Facebook digs into a bag of old tricks to get young kids hooked when they are most vulnerable.

Why are tech companies making apps for young children?

Kids are one of the next big untapped online markets, and major tech companies may be interested in appealing to people before they turn 13. You don’t have to worry about problems such as predators or extremism, because you need to make a product that your parents approve.

Disney called it a cane from the cradle. If you could excite your child with a Disney brand excited about a three-, four-, or five-year-old princess and continue their engagement … they created a lifelong attachment, former Disney executive and current CEO of Go Noodle. KC Estenson said. An app for creating videos, music and games for toddlers.

There is increasing pressure on the legislature to regulate how big tech companies track and process young users. Companies like Facebook may be trying to thwart additional laws that force them to be more strict about data collection, etc. by creating apps that claim to be safer on their own.

What features should I look for before getting my child to sign up for a social media app?

If you decide to consider your child’s social network, there are features and policies that you should check first. Jordan recommends looking for temporary features that make it difficult to monitor communications, such as disappearance mode, or, in the case of Instagram, a story feature that removes posts after 24 hours.

Check the direct messaging feature and make sure that only approved contacts can communicate with your child. Look for options that allow parents to approve contacts, such as Facebook Messenger Kids. Check out the parental monitoring features to see how much control you actually have and if your child can turn them off without notifying you.

Question, is the app specially designed for kids? If this is not the case, you need to be completely vigilant, says Steyer, a nonprofit advocate of Common Sense Media reviewing children’s content.

He recommends considering the app’s business model to avoid targeted ad-based ones and paying attention to businesses that make money with in-app purchases. Check for related adult apps, like Messenger Kids, and consider whether the kids version is a way to register users and display them on the main site when they reach a sufficient age.

Beyond your safety promise, check the amount of data the app collects about your child. Do you want to track or share the geolocation of your device? If so, check how many of these settings you can turn off and avoid those that you cannot opt ​​out of.

And what if you decide to let your child use the adult or child version of social media?

Discuss with your child honestly what you need to be aware of online, such as bullying, looting, and inappropriate content. Also, pay attention to your mental health. Bark, which is used to track the online activity of 5.4 million children, shows that Instagram is frequently flagged for suicidal ideation, depression, and body image concerns in an annual survey. It says that it was.

Don’t make social media education a one-off conversation. Know the platform they are using, the games they play, the people they follow, and edit them regularly. According to Estenson, children can structure adult conversations about what is right and what is wrong.

Why don’t you keep them offline?

Taking away your phone or computer, banning screen time and video games, and banning social media are also options. However, the pandemic shows that with the right guidance and a small space, children can find fulfillment and friendship online. If they accept that they are somehow on the internet, the next step is to try to prepare it for them.

We need to build the world online for them. Estenson said it would take a lot of people to do that. You need to not only make money, but also try to do it with integrity. We need it because the kids are already there.

What is Instagram for Kids? Does it also exist?

Last week, BuzzFeed News reported that it was working on a children’s version of Instagram, a popular photo-sharing app that Facebook purchased in 2012. The new app announced in-house is especially for users under the age of 12. Officially, Instagram is only for people over the age of 13, but there is no strict age verification, many younger children have their own account and often have parental permission. I will.

There is no release date for the Instagram app for kids. The company said in a statement that children are asking their friends to keep up. That’s why they were working on additional parent-managed children’s social media apps. Instagram recently hired Pavni Diwanji, a Google executive who oversaw the development of YouTube Kids.

How is it different from regular Instagram?

There are many details about what Instagram for kids looks like, or why it’s different or safer than Instagram for adults. However, some clues can be found in recent blog posts from the company.

Last week, Instagram outlined some of the ways it’s trying to make the main app safer for teenage users, such as using artificial intelligence to make age checks more accurate and difficult to counterfeit. A restriction has been added to prevent adults from sending messages to users who say they are under the age of 18 unless young people are already following them. The company also adds safety notices for teens when it detects that adults are behaving suspiciously, for example by sending a large number of messages to young people.

Instagram is also experimenting with disregarding photo likes. Limiting this kind of feedback can be key to Instagram offerings under the age of 13 who want to avoid the pressure of common types of FOMO and good looks in the main app.

You can also see Facebook Messenger Kids, Facebook’s existing children’s product. The app, which was released in 2017 and received a lot of criticism, had some early issues that the company addressed and is now widely used without much attention. Your child doesn’t have to sign up for Facebook and is managed by their parent’s account.

Do kids even want to use apps made for their age group?

A well-designed children’s app that puts privacy first and has strict safeguards to protect young users from harassment and predators may seem great to parents, but not necessarily. Not for the target user. Many children may prefer the less restrictive adult version and find a way to access them. YouTube Kids, for example, is trying to create a safer space away from the problematic, pristine world of regular YouTube, but kids of all ages are still flocking to the main site. Also, in the United States, people under the age of 13 have no choice, and TikTok is hugely popular with young users and creators.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos