How to see everything Google is tracking about you and erase it





Imagine that the entire search history is accessible to everyone. That’s a scary idea, isn’t it?

Aside from embarrassing questions, there are some things you shouldn’t use Google to search for for completely different reasons. It can completely open you up to scams and malware. Tap or click on 7 dangerous search terms to avoid.

And there are things you don’t want to access the world. Here’s how to remove a home from Google Street View:

If you’ve ever wanted to know the secrets that Google knows about you, here’s your chance to find out. Here’s an easy way to check directly:

Ready to be shocked

First, make sure you’re logged in to your Google account. If you’re using Chrome and you see your photos or initials in the upper right corner, that’s okay. Otherwise, go to myaccount.google.com and sign in.

Then open a new browser tab and search for the term “Google Ad Settings”.

Click the first result that pops up. This will take you to your ad’s personalized page. You’ll see a long list of what Google “knows” about you and what the company thinks you’re most interested in.

You will probably see dozens of results. A quick search may reveal that you are obsessed with something more confusing, such as the royal family or school supplies.

Google’s assumptions are always correct. Take my result. Google thinks I don’t like kids, men, and heavy metal music. But among these three strikeouts, Google has nailed it with technology, jets, and tea.

Click to stop ad personalization

Now that the fun (or anxious) part is over, it’s time to get to work. This personal information is edited from all the searches you have made, the links you clicked on, the YouTube videos you watched, the articles you read, and more.

Maybe you were happy to scan your list to see how far Google is with respect to your interests. Or they may have spent a little too much money for comfort.

You can turn off your ad personalization settings at the top of Google’s ad settings page with a single click.Be sure to expand another box[詳細]Please click on the. Here you can allow or disallow Google to further personalize what you see across the web using data from “websites and apps affiliated with Google.”

You can also find out more about why certain details were displayed in your profile.

Click on your interests or demographics to see a popup that provides a little more information about why you are part of your profile. To remove this demographic completely and remove the tag from your profile,[オフにする]Choose.

Erase data

If you turn off ad personalization, don’t expect it to stop showing. It also does not mean that you have completely erased the data from the Google database.

To do that, you need to dig deeper into your Google account settings. There is a step-by-step guide that shows you how to erase everything as much as possible.

Of course, the first step is to clear your search history and activity.

Go to myaccount.google.com and log in.[Googleアカウントの管理]Click.[プライバシーとパーソナライズ]Under[データとパーソナライズの管理]Click.[アクティビティ]In the control panel[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティの追跡],[場所]A check mark will appear next to. History, and YouTube history. Click each to adjust the settings. You can stop further tracking by switching them off. Under activity control[アクティビティとタイムライン]Under[マイアクティビティ]Click. In the menu displayed in the left sidebar,[アクティビティの削除]Click. In the pop-up menu, select retroactively until you want to delete the history.[削除]Click to confirm.

