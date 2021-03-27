OnePlus Watch and Samsung Watch 3: Better Android Wearables





OnePlus has just announced a number of devices in its 2021 lineup. Alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus Watch debuted as the first wearable entry. The new smartwatch has several outstanding features, including one of the best battery backups to compete with more expensive alternatives such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Fitbit Sense.

At this time, the OnePlus Watch is only compatible with Android devices, so it’s fair to compare it to the Galaxy Watch 3. Buyers are attractive when buying an Android smartwatch. Let’s see how the OnePlus Watch compares to Samsung’s premium smartwatches.

Design and watch face

The OnePlus Watch has a very Galaxy Watch Active 2 feel when it comes to appearance. The minimally rounded face, rubber strap, and dual buttons on the right side of the smartwatch look creepy. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 3 is more luxurious. A notable improvement from its predecessor, it has a rotatable bezel to switch between features. If you’re looking for looks, the Galaxy Watch 3 is easy.

The OnePlus Watch gets a huge library of watchfaces pretty quickly, but the company says it will kick off with more than 50 watchfaces when the smartwatch is released next month. Third-party customization options allow developers to design new faces, and the library will eventually grow over time. The Galaxy Watch 3, on the other hand, already has a huge library of official and third-party watch faces. So if you want that luxury, the decision is clear.

Hardware and performance

The OnePlus Watch features curved glass with a diameter of 2.5 inches and a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen that touts a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a density of 326 ppi. The smartwatch’s steel case is 46mm, which is larger than most other smartwatch dials. It is paired with an interchangeable watch band that can also be exchanged for a third party option to add flare. Besides this, it has 4GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Watch 3, on the other hand, features a circular Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels at 364 ppi protected by Corning Gorilla Glass DX. The smartwatch comes in two dial variations, 41mm and 45mm. The Galaxy Watch 3 has almost twice as much onboard storage as 8GB, but can use the same 1GB of RAM for processing. Samsung wearables come with three band option leathers, Quick Change and Sports & Hybrid, and there are plenty of third party bands to choose from for the purchaser.

Features and features

Features Unique to the Most Important Aspects of Smartwatches – OnePlus has many features that you won’t complain about. It comes with 110 training modes and 15 professional fitness modes to stay on top of your health regime.

The smartwatch comes with step tracking, a real-time heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen sensor, and sleep tracking. It has GPS for location tracking and can be used to reply to texts and answer incoming calls. The only drawback at this point is that it is not compatible with iOS devices.

The Galaxy Watch 3 has an automatic fitness tracking feature that starts working without any configuration. This is useful when you are indulging in cycling, running, swimming, or training. The smartwatch comes with SpO2 and VO2 Max monitoring capabilities and heart rate monitoring. You can also record ECG for 30 seconds. This is a very useful feature for certain buyers.

The smartwatch has a very detailed sleep tracking feature that allows you to monitor deep sleep, REM sleep, and even awakening after falling asleep. Then there are the usual features of sending text messages and answering calls. The choice between the two wearables is based on your personal taste, but if you need more features, the Galaxy Watch 3 is for you.

Battery life and charging

OnePlus has always been at the top of the game when it comes to device batteries. The new smartwatch is no exception, with a 402mAh lithium-ion battery that can last for almost two weeks on a single charge. Yes, it’s the most in the fitness wearable area, and this single feature will attract many buyers. The watch’s battery can be charged quickly with the warp charge feature, charging the wearable all day in just 5 minutes and fully charging in 20 minutes.

The Galaxy Watch 3 has a 340mAh lithium-ion battery that lasts longer than the OnePlus Watch. In normal use, long training and sleep tracking are always on and last for about 2 days. The Galaxy Watch 3 was supposed to provide a better backup, but that didn’t happen, so you need to live with it. In this way, the OnePlus Watch gets glory for its excellent battery life. This is amazing for a smartwatch.

Price and availability

The reason for making this comparison is that the OnePlus Watch is in the immediate vicinity. It will be available for purchase from April 14th. The price of a smartwatch is very exciting at just $ 159, making it the cheapest smartwatch of any major brand. The OnePlus Watch may also arrive in a premium cobalt model, but it’s not yet priced.

Comparing this to the Galaxy Watch 3 – 41mm dial, the LTE model is currently priced at $ 190. However, the 45mm LTE variant costs up to $ 220 per piece. Initially, LTE models started at $ 450. If you don’t mind the cost, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a safe bet, but the OnePlus is an attractively priced overall package.

