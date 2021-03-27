U.S. threatens India’s actions over Google tax





Aside from the fight against Big Tech, the digital economy is set to become a new thorn on the US-India side. The two countries are creating a tricky borderless world of e-commerce and digital advertising as the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) threatens to fine India for its controversial Google tax fines. You need to avoid and find ways to endanger. -The pending trade agreement between the two countries has so far remained a very close case.

The United States announced its intention to crack down on the Digital Services Tax (DST) by six countries, including India, on Saturday morning (India time). It discriminates against US digital companies and claims to be inconsistent with the principles of international taxation.

India currently has time to file the proceedings at the USTR hearing until May 17. For a one-year period (the survey started in June last year), the United States must complete the survey within June.

Interestingly, the first USTR survey was against 10 US trading partners who installed some form of DST. However, according to Saturday’s announcement, the remaining four European Unions, Brazil, the Czech Republic and Indonesia are currently off-hook. Further investigation will proceed only in Austria, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom, in addition to India.

The problem initially began with the fact that big tech like Google and Facebook earned huge amounts of money from advertising in India, but they were foreign entities and didn’t pay taxes. The Indian government launched a 6% equalization tax on online advertising revenue in 2016 and was soon called the Google tax. The amount initially collected was only a few hundred chlores in the first year, slightly above 1,000 chlores, according to 2020 figures.

However, a problem came to mind this fiscal year, and the Government of India introduced a flat digital tax of 2% as proposed in last year’s budget. The new regulations extend the scope of existing equalization taxes beyond online advertising to a variety of digital services, including e-commerce shopping. All digital revenues earned by tech companies, such as social media, entertainment, shopping, and app purchases, result in this 2% levy. Despite the pandemic, it came into effect on April 1, 2020.

why not? Manjula Muthukrishnan, Managing Director of Avalara Technologies, a tax compliance technology company, claims. In addition to generating income, a 2% tax is a way for India to recover from the huge economic losses it incurred during last year’s pandemic.

The United States is completely arguing that the USTR is discriminating against US digital businesses because it has invoked Section 301 of the Trade Act and the Indian DST explicitly excludes Indian companies from its scope. Disagree. It also points out how the same rules do not apply to non-digital businesses.

India is already subject to Indian domestic tax law and is having a hard time explaining that Indian companies have been excluded. Also, this rule does not oppose US tech companies and only appears because this area is dominated by US companies. The fact that more American-origin businesses are booming in India does not mean that the leveling tax is directed solely at the chips of Muthukrishnan, USA.

India’s best option is to form a consensus on this issue. New US President Joe Biden is said to accept the solution through the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in comparison to his militant stance. Predecessor Donald Trump. New Delhi also hopes to be one of the largest markets for US digital companies like Facebook and Google, which could shake the final reconciliation.

We are sitting in a tax-revenue gold mine, says Mutukrishnan of Avalara. With a major shift to post-pandemic digital consumption, from shopping to entertainment, it’s no wonder the Government of India is looking to online spaces to earn the extra revenue it needs during periods of government funding shortfalls. That is. Muthukrishnan adds that India does not seem to want to retreat despite a US government investigation.

Of course, the worst scenario is when you can’t find a solution and it turns into a digital trade war or a sort of thing. The United States recently imposed similar retaliatory tariffs on France on famous wines, perfumes and cosmetics.

We will maintain options, including imposing tariffs as needed, until an agreement is reached. US Trade Representative Catherine Try warned on Saturday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos