Astria Ascending PS5 and PS4 Western releases confirmed





Publisher Dear Villagers has announced that it will bring the JRPG Astria Ascending, developed by Artisan Studios, to the west in 2021. It will be released for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Astria Ascendings score is composed by Hitoshi Sakimoto (Final Fantasy XII, Vagrant Story), and the story is written by Kazushige Nojima (Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy VII Remake). The game boasts art by Cy Designation (Akihiko Yoshida and Hideo Minaba).

Julien Bourgeois of Artisan Studios wanted to explore how people deal with unusual times at InAstria Ascending. Each hero has its own perspective, but the relationships they form with each other bring the story to life.

It was a pleasure to see this world come together, Dear Villagers Guillamet James added. And I’m honored to have many legends on the team help to make my childhood dreams come true. Astria Ascending is more than a homage to the classics. The perfect next step in an ambitious JRPG publishing line.

The official outline is as follows.

In a chaotic world, players dominate the Demi Godda miscellaneous crew of eight heroes accused of the fate of the world. Each character has its own story, explored up to 50 in 5 cities, 25 dungeons, and 30 hours of gameplay, and is 100% complete. In addition to fine-tuned turn-based combat, players can experiment with a variety of side quests and mini-games, including original fantasy-themed token games.

See the trailer below.

