



How good is it to be a Google executive? Ben Suloth is a technology giant with a 17-year career and is currently Vice President of Engineering. He is also quite fond of cars and racing, and the passion Rolls-Royce says is shared by his wife Christine. She drives a Rolls-Royce Dawn. They both participated in endurance races and now have individual Cullinan black badges that reflect the coloring of their race cars.

Specifically, its coloring is centered around dark blue with a yellow trim. The shade is called Pikes Peak Blue and covers the front and back of the SUV, except for the hand-painted yellow pinstripes along the belt line. When you look down to the ground, you’ll see the same thin yellow circle on the center cap of the wheel, behind which you’ll see the yellow caliper for Cullinan’s giant brakes.

As you can imagine, the same blue / yellow treatment spreads inside a classy SUV. The seats are covered in dark navy blue leather with yellow contrast stitching and additional yellow trim. There are many yellow trims throughout the interior, including bright door pockets and dashes. A custom watch was also created for Cullinan, featuring a blue-yellow combination, and the door panels were stylized in leather embroidered with Mrs. Suloth’s personal racing logo to emphasize the power of the girl in this racing couple. Comes with a stiletto heel.

The customization work was done in-house through the Bespoke Collective Group of Rolls-Royce car makers. Below the blue and yellow layers is the Cullinan Black Badge, which is otherwise in stock. It, by itself, replaces chrome with black and carbon fiber trim throughout the luxury self-driving car. The Black Badge version also features a high-power version of the 6.0-liter V12, producing 600 horsepower (447 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Newton meters) of wrinkled pavement.

Of course, there is no mention of the cost of creating this custom one-on-one. However, it’s no exaggeration to say that this was a bit more, as the standard Black Badge Cullinans started at around $ 400,000.

