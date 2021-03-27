Everything we know from the release date to the new character





Genshin Impact

miHoYo

OK. We’re still in the middle of updating Genshin Impacts 1.4, but with recent leaks, it’s time to get ahead of 1.5. This seems like a huge update.

MiHoYo came out and said he didn’t really like the fact that people were leaking 1.5 information, and things can change along the way, so not everything proves to be accurate. No, but I think it’s worth exploring what’s potentially coming, all the same.

So what do we know? Or what do you think we know?

release date

This has not been leaked. It is based on the usual gaps and release dates seen in the new Genshin Impact update. At intervals, Wednesday, April 28th, is almost exactly a potential date one month later.

New character

There are two rumored heroes in Update 1.5, but as we saw in Hu Tao, I think we could push them to the end of 1.4 here. These characters are Yura, a 5-star cryoclaymore hero, and Yanfei, a 4-star pyrocatalist hero. Zhongli may also come back for a re-awarded banner, and that possibility he might be introduced with Yanfei, Childe here at 1.4 with 4 stars Rosalia How to introduce. That makes sense as he is getting a new story quest.

New home features

Perhaps this will be the introduction of a new housing feature that allows you to have your own home to hang out and decorate. You will be able to buy furniture and ornaments for your place in the new currency, and there will be new companions, birds, who can teleport you directly to your home.

New events and bosses

The Electro Herald boss is coming. The boss of Geo Dahaka is coming. Zhongli and Eula character quests. There are three new live events. There is a new hangout. There is a new artifact domain. There are two new artifact sets.

These are the main points we think we’ve ever known, but as MiHoYo says, things can change, so don’t blame if any of these don’t happen. Please. But overall, this sounds like a pretty substantive update. At least 1.4 or higher, but you have to wait for what is added or removed from the list here. Stay tuned for more information, even with that official word or more leaks.

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content summary newsletter, God Rolls.

Get my science fiction novel, the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also featured in audiobooks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos