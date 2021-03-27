The first sub-zero concept art shared by Mortal Kombat co-creators





John Tobias shared the first sketch of Subzero with other early Mortal Kombat concepts.

Mortal Kombat co-creator John Tobias shares the original concept of Subzero, one of the biggest protagonists in the series. Tobias has created a long thread detailing one of the most fierce rivals found in ninja, clans, and video games in reply to a tweet asking where Lin Kuei’s inspiration came from.

Subzero has recently received a lot of attention for the trailer of the ridiculously popular Mortal Kombat movie, showing that he dismantles Jacks, stabs Scorpion with his own frozen blood, and makes a sword out of ice. I’m collecting.

The first discussion about Mortal Kombat seems to have started when Tobias and Edboon were still working on the previous game. They need to use palette swap characters to save memory. Masked Ninja was an ideal choice given the situation, as well as the duo’s love for mysterious martial arts and ninja movies.

The Ninja concept started with a pencil scribble on my yellow notepad and a brief description of the Lynn Quay warrior, but soon evolved further … (7/10) pic.twitter.com/ VvAFqKac6P

— John Tobias (@therealsaibot) March 24, 2021

To study the basics of the Mortal Kombat story, Tobias read a lot about the history of martial arts and Asian myths. One of the books he read was called Chinas Ninja Connection. Tobias didn’t want to touch on the suspicious nature of the book, but the author argues that it contained the true story of a Chinese clan of Vagabond thieves and assassins known as Lin Quay.

In a subsequent tweet, Tobias shared Subzero’s first concept sketch. This is a pretty common looking ninja. Next to the sketch was a scribbled note stating, “The actual identity of this warrior is unknown.” However, based on the markings on his uniform, he is believed to belong to the legendary clan of Chinese ninjas, Lin Quay.

He then talked about how he devised a rivalry between ice and fire. China’s Subzero Slink Ray was virtually another name ninja, and later used its historical implications as a fuel for rivalry with the Scorpions Ninja clan-Ryoma Shirai of Japan.

Boon and Tobias wanted to separate the characters by swapping palettes, but used a revenge story to link Subzero and Scorpion to fit the archetype that the player could understand.

The following sketch, shared by Tobias, was easily recognizable by his hat, white eyes, and the lightning bolts that surround him-Raiden. In addition to that sketch, there were some well-known names, some unknown names, and some archetypes that were later changed to what we now know. It seems that Liu Kang always intended to be the main character, but Michael Grimm will eventually become Johnny Cage.

Kurtis Stryker was supposed to participate in the original game, but wasn’t on the roster until later, but Raiden and Kano acted as mentors and tricksters, respectively. Scorpion and Subzero are simply labeled Ninja 1 and Ninja 2 at this point, the former being a hunter and the latter being a hunt. The Threshold Guardian’s ground ball has become a ground ball, Shanlao is divided into Shantung and Kanlao, and the fox is now known as Kitana.

This was the beginning of what would be Scorpion vs. Subzero. Tobias concludes that this is a bloody story of revenge that is so powerful that a man crawls back from the depths of hell to achieve it.

