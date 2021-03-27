DEI tech rethinks workplace equity and attracts investors as demand for change grows





Thousands of people are attending the Black Lives Matter protest march in Seattle in June. (GeekWire Photo / Monica Nickelsburg)

When Kim Vu joined FinTech startup Remitly as head of diversity and inclusion two years ago, she manually calculated numbers to gain insight into teams scattered across eight global offices. I scrambled it.

Later, a pandemic broke out, forcing the company to switch to remotework, and the Black Lives Matter movement spotlighted racial inequality. Vus’s job of connecting and supporting employees has become much more complex and he has begun to seek solutions.

Kim Vu. (Remit photo)

This year, Remitly has partnered with Seattle-based DEI platform Included. The platform automatically collects organization-wide demographic data and leverages a machine learning-driven projection engine to identify trends, make recommendations, and track goals. It also acts as a one-stop hub for the various DEI programs and initiatives that Remitly is running.

Given the role of Chief Diversity Officer, Vu says most organizations have very limited resources. COVID exacerbates that need, and technology allows us to expand our ability to do this job.

Remitly is learning to navigate new common sense social waters amid increasing pressure from consumers and regulators to accelerate DEI efforts. Is one of the companies. According to LinkedIn, Chief Diversity Officer was the fastest-growing executive role last year.

Increased attention to accountability has created opportunities for DEI technology start-ups that are disrupting traditional HR systems, and is building advanced analytical tools to help them stay on track. According to California-based Red Thread Research, the number of DEI startups has skyrocketed by more than 80% since 2019, and the market has more than tripled to $ 313 million.

LauraClose, co-founder of Included, has tools and technologies to drive continuous improvement and deliver massive results in all other parts of the business. We simply believe that DEI leaders deserve the same abilities.

The growing need for innovation has attracted investors and spurred favorable deals. In January, enterprise software company Workday acquired Peakon, a startup for HR analytics and employee engagement, for $ 700 million in cash. Currently, we plan to build a continuous listening platform as employers go through different stages from hiring to leaving the company. That same month, Dallas-based SaaS platform Kanarys raised a $ 3 million seed round.

Includes co-founder Laura Close.

Heather Redman, co-founder and managing partner of Flying Fish Partners, believes that all sorts of interesting technologies surrounding DEI will emerge. It has great technology like Included and provides strong analytics and DEI support across HR organizations. There are also excellent technologies that meet the DEI needs of the technology itself.

Flying Fish Partners loves the AI ​​auditing platform Fairly.ai, Redman said. As consumers become more and more aware of the potential risks of AI in creating bias, Ontario-based startups are essentially based on the algorithms they use in recruitment, education, finance, or healthcare. Make sure it is fair.

According to RedThread Research, in November last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission requested public companies to disclose human capital indicators, encouraging them to report more subtle DEI data, and how investors could get better financial results. Shown if it correlates with.

As for DEI, the competition to get the data continues, but no one asks what to do with it. I said it would be closed because it was included.

From planning physical office redesigns in the post-COVID world to providing additional training to managers and negotiating medical benefits, analysis can help identify the right strategy on a large scale.

Remitlys Vu says that the more information you have to actually understand the different experiences of your employees, the better you can create a comprehensive environment.

Nevertheless, for many companies, progress is slow. Although some tech giants have repeatedly pledged diversity, they are still predominantly white and male. And the pandemic has adversely affected the unemployment rate of women and minorities.

Technology enables awareness and highlights things that aren’t working well. But people have to take action on it and you need to have a culture that supports it.

Meanwhile, according to Edelman Trust Barometer, consumers are becoming more and more impatient, with 80% expecting businesses to help solve social problems and 60% based on their position on racial injustice. Will buy or boycott the brand.

Sidney James, founder of Seattle-based B2BDEI platform Inyore, can be confident that trends are changing in conversations between DEI leaders and companies that are allocating more resources to their needs. Said. Inyore acts as an anonymous internal forum for employees while providing AI-powered sentiment analysis and insights to managers.

All these current events have helped drive the industry, said James, who hopes to raise $ 3 million in seed investment this year. Investors will undoubtedly pay more attention to seeing companies increasing their budgets in this area.

DEI analytics and metrics are playing an increasingly important role not only for software, but for both private and public enterprises.

Jeffrey Spector, president and co-founder of Karat, said Seattle’s technical interview platform Karat uses human-centric lenses to build new interview applications on top of the infrastructure and tackle recruitment issues at a systematic level. is.

With clients from Roblox, Pinterest and Robinhood, the company recently launched Brilliant Black Minds, a new program that provides Black software engineers with free interviews, feedback and professional development assistance. Karat selects interviewers based on both technical and soft skills, such as empathy and clarity, and records interviews to identify the causes of mistakes and prejudices.

According to Specter, interviews are a very intimate and vulnerable moment in the hiring process. It is important to identify where technology and people are most useful and where potential bias is most likely to occur.

Stacia Garr, co-founder of RedThread Research, says technology will never be a silver bullet.

Technology can enable awareness and highlight things that aren’t working well, Garr said. But people have to take action on it and you need to have a culture that supports it. You need to have incentives and reinforcements to encourage people to make the right decisions.

